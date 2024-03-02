Detectives are urging the public for information and witnesses after a fatal stabbing occurred in Enfield on Friday evening.

The incident unfolded around 7:28 PM on March 1st, when authorities received reports of a critically injured man in the communal area of flats at Lockhart Close, Enfield.

Upon arrival, officers and ambulance personnel discovered a 66-year-old man suffering from stab wounds. Despite immediate medical attention, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

While detectives believe they have identified the victim, efforts are underway to officially confirm his identity and notify his next of kin. Additionally, arrangements for a post-mortem examination will be made in due course.

DCI Laura Nelson, from Specialist Crime, expressed the gravity of the situation, stating, “The victim was stabbed inside a flat in Lockhart Close and was found, critically injured, in the communal area of the block.” She assured the community of dedicated investigative efforts to apprehend the perpetrator, emphasizing, “We will do everything possible to find whoever was responsible for this killing.

Acknowledging the concern within the local community, DCI Nelson extended gratitude to residents who cooperated with authorities. She assured ongoing police presence in the area, including forensic teams and specialists involved in the meticulous murder investigation.

The detective urged anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in Lockhart Close, Derby Road, Lincoln Road, or surrounding areas on Friday evening to come forward with information. Witnesses or individuals with relevant details are encouraged to contact the police or the independent charity Crimestoppers to share their accounts.

Individuals yet to provide information to the authorities or those with insights that could aid the investigation are urged to contact the police at 101, referencing case number 6185/01mar. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be submitted to Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.