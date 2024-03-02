UK News in Pictures

Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Menu
Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Police Continue Investigation into Clapham Firearms Incident

Man Charged Following Two Serious Assaults in Ramsgate

Fatal Stabbing in Enfield Sparks Police Appeal

Metropolitan Police Officer Set to Undergo Misconduct Hearing

Robbery Victim Sees Attacker Jailed After Criminal Reveals Identity

Home Breaking Fatal Stabbing in Enfield Sparks Police Appeal

Fatal Stabbing in Enfield Sparks Police Appeal

written by Home of UK News in Picturesuknip247
  • Bookmark
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
UK police vehicles at night-time incident.

Detectives are urging the public for information and witnesses after a fatal stabbing occurred in Enfield on Friday evening.

The incident unfolded around 7:28 PM on March 1st, when authorities received reports of a critically injured man in the communal area of flats at Lockhart Close, Enfield.

Upon arrival, officers and ambulance personnel discovered a 66-year-old man suffering from stab wounds. Despite immediate medical attention, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

While detectives believe they have identified the victim, efforts are underway to officially confirm his identity and notify his next of kin. Additionally, arrangements for a post-mortem examination will be made in due course.

DCI Laura Nelson, from Specialist Crime, expressed the gravity of the situation, stating, “The victim was stabbed inside a flat in Lockhart Close and was found, critically injured, in the communal area of the block.” She assured the community of dedicated investigative efforts to apprehend the perpetrator, emphasizing, “We will do everything possible to find whoever was responsible for this killing.

Acknowledging the concern within the local community, DCI Nelson extended gratitude to residents who cooperated with authorities. She assured ongoing police presence in the area, including forensic teams and specialists involved in the meticulous murder investigation.

The detective urged anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in Lockhart Close, Derby Road, Lincoln Road, or surrounding areas on Friday evening to come forward with information. Witnesses or individuals with relevant details are encouraged to contact the police or the independent charity Crimestoppers to share their accounts.

Individuals yet to provide information to the authorities or those with insights that could aid the investigation are urged to contact the police at 101, referencing case number 6185/01mar. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be submitted to Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.

Post Views: 130

social media2

Never miss another Breaking story again

 

You can sign up to get the latest news, top stories and exclusives sent straight to your WhatsApp from the UKNIP team.

WhatsApp
Instagram
Snapchat

To get stories sent to you, you need to already have WhatsApp. All you need to do is click this link and select ‘join community’

No one will be able to see who is signed up and no one can send messages except the UKNIP team. you can read your privacy policy notice.

Click here to join our WhatsApp community.

Follow UKNIP 

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Similar Article To this

Man Sentenced for Manslaughter Following Violent Attack in Hounslow
Police Appeal for Information Following Fatal Crash Involving Private Ambulance Driver in Faversham
Multiple Casualties Reported in South Kensington Fire
Chaos at Charing Cross Station: Evacuation Amidst Police Incident
Appeal Launched to Locate Missing Man from Harrow Hospital
Detectives Bring New Charges in Hackney Murder Investigation

READ NEXT:

Police are trying to locate missing Peter Aitchison from Basingstoke. Have you seen him?
Police probe Stansted security alert
Child Rushed to hospital after being hit by a Van in East Cowes
Updated:Confirmed cases of Coronavirus COVID-19 by region in the UK
Can you help us find man missing Daniel Earley from Hayling Island?
Body Found in Countryside Near Leigh, Investigation Underway
Man Charged with Murder of Robert Weston in Harrow
Breaking

Lorry Driver Killed in M27 Crash Identified as Michal Kaminski: Family Pays Tribute to “Loving” Man

Report Concludes Police Ignored “Red Flags” about Sarah Everard’s Killer’s Predatory Behavior
Family of Sarah Everard Releases Statement Following Angiolini Inquiry
First Picture of Bernard Fowler Murdered Outside Harold Wood Station by a Hammer whilst getting a copy of the Metro
Tragedy Strikes English Channel as Boat Carrying Refugees Sinks: One Dead, Two Missing Feared Dead
Urgent Appeal: Help Locate Missing 23-Year-Old Tom Brockman
Tragic Loss: Dave Myers of The Hairy Bikers Passes Away at 66
Breaking

Sexual Predator Gets 11-Year Sentence for Rape ofChildren

Brits Heartbroken as Mars Confirms Discontinuation of Galaxy-Enchanted Easter Eggs
Police Appeal for Public Assistance in Identifying Suspect in Indecent Exposure Cases on Bus Network
Police Appeal for Help to Locate Suspect Following Sexual Assault in Woolwich
Three Men Jailed for Murdering Man on His Doorstep in Tower Hamlets
Fatal Incident at Hither Green Station Disrupts Rail Services
Search Underway for Individuals in the Sea near Dover Three reported dead
Broken Britain: Murder Victim Identified as 87 Year old Bernard Fowler in Harold Wood Station Murder
Serving Officer Dismissed Following Misconduct Hearing
Breaking

Suspect Charged in Connection with Series of Car Thefts in Maidstone

Breaking

Adventurous’ Woman, 21, Dies in Tragic House Fire After E-Bike Ignites, Inquest Concludes

Man Hospitalised and Two Arrested Following Stabbing in Lewisham
Police Appeal for Information After Indecent Exposure Incident on Elizabeth Line
Post Box Painted with Union Jack Flag in Dartford
Pensioner assaulted near Maidstone by man accused of poaching on her property
Police Concerned for Missing Man, 81, from Penge
First Pictures from Murder Investigation After Fatal Altercation at Harold Wood Station
increase-1-1.png

Most Read

RECOMMENDED

Massive Search Effort Continues for Two-Year-Old Boy Lost in River Soar
Major Incident Declared at HMP Bristol Following Prison Rampage
Major Multi-Vehicle Collision on M23 Near Gatwick Causes Severe Disruption
Police Chase Ends in Shooting: Two Injured by Shotgun Pellets in Clapham
Clapham Common Shooting Incident Sparks Police Response
Southwark Cathedral Hosts Tribute to Wayne Brown: A Firefighter Remembered
Breaking

Man and Woman Charged with Murder and Arson to Appear in Court

Breaking

22-Year-Old Charged in Connection with Murder at Harold Wood Railway Station

Breaking

An overview of SEO and how your business can use it effectively

Breaking

Police Investigating Assault and Robbery in Station Parade, Barking

RECOMMENDED

Renewed Appeal to Trace Man in Connection with Firearm Incident in Enfield
Image Released of Suspect Sought After Man Attacked in Hackney
Development of technology in the construction industry
Off the Pitch: Footballers Making Waves in the Fashion Industry
Chief Constable of Northamptonshire Police Nick Adderley Misconduct Hearing Postponed
Man, 37, Stabbed to Death in ‘Devastating’ Harrow Attack in Broad Daylight Named and Pictured
Breaking

Police Investigating After Man and Woman Found Dead in High Brooms

Breaking

Doritos Recalls Tangy Cheese Chips Due to Allergy Risk

Breaking

Person Under Train Incident at Bethnal Green Station

Breaking

Warning: Fallen Tree Blocking Lesnes Road Toward Bexleyheath

BreakingLONDON

Graham Norton Bids Farewell to Virgin Radio Weekend Show

Breaking

Birch Close’s Grant Hodnett Sentenced for Stalking, Breaching Order

Breaking

Student Coalition Disrupts Anneliese Dodds’ Dinner, Demanding Action on Climate Crisis

Breaking

Officers are appealing for the public’s help in locating a man wanted on recall to prison

Breaking

A249 Closed Following Serious Crash Near Stockbury

Breaking

Tribute to Football Maverick Stan Bowles: Unforgettable Talent Passes Away

Breaking

Man Dies Following Police Chase on M25 Near Upminster

Breaking

Man Dies in Woolwich Common Flat Fire

Breaking

Appeal following fatal collision near Gravesend

Breaking

Conservative MP Lee Anderson has been suspended from the party after making controversial remarks described as “Islamophobic” by critics

Breaking

Police Investigating Assault and Robbery in Station Parade, Barking

Breaking

Renewed Appeal to Trace Man in Connection with Firearm Incident in Enfield

Breaking

Image Released of Suspect Sought After Man Attacked in Hackney

Breaking

Development of technology in the construction industry

Top Stories

BreakingLONDON

Nightly Closures Scheduled for Dartford Crossing Last Week of February

SUSSEX

Emergency Landings & Diversions Shake Gatwick Airport

Breaking

‘Arson Attack’ Suspected in Streatham House Fire: Second Person Arrested as Investigation Continues

Breaking

Major Disruption on Rail Services Following Incident at Hither Green

Breaking

Family Creates Roadside Tribute for Alisha Ponter, 16, Killed in A249 Crash near Maidstone

Breaking

Fugitive Aristocrat Warned Twice About Dangers of Co-Sleeping Before Baby’s Tragic Death

Breaking

Sixth Person Charged in Met Investigation into Alleged Spying

SUSSEX

Hastings Woman, Rona Colvin, Sentenced for Prolific Shoplifting Spree

Breaking

Traffic Chaos Ensues in Manor Park After Police Cars Collide with Vehicle

Breaking

London Fire Chief Acknowledges Failures in Supporting Young Firefighter Who Took His Own Life

BreakingLONDON

EastEnders Schedule Disrupted This Week Due to FA Cup Matches

Breaking

Man Hospitalised and Two Arrested Following Stabbing in Lewisham

Subscribe now to stay informed and visually engaged with the UK through the UK News In Pictures Newsletter. Thank you for being a part of our community

UK News in Pictures delivers instant news and picture coverage as the story unfold. Stay current with breaking stories thanks to this round-the-clock news service. Operating 24/7, it provides up-to-the-minute reporting on breaking news, community updates, and more, ensuring you’re always informed, wherever you are, every day of the week.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Envelope Rss

News

Menu

Edtior's Picks

Police Continue Investigation into Clapham Firearms Incident
Man Charged Following Two Serious Assaults in Ramsgate
Fatal Stabbing in Enfield Sparks Police Appeal

Useful Links

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.