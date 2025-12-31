A major fire is ripping through a commercial building on Preston Street, Faversham. Smoke is spreading, and locals and travellers are being warned to keep windows and doors shut to avoid inhaling harmful fumes.

Fire Crews Battling Blaze With Full Force

Kent Fire and Rescue have scrambled seven fire engines plus a height vehicle to the scene. Firefighters, equipped with breathing apparatus, are using powerful main jets to douse the flames and contain the fire.

Stay Safe and Spread the Word

Emergency services urge anyone in or near Faversham to stay indoors and keep vents closed. If you know someone in the area who might not have internet access, please pass on this vital safety update.

Earlier Reports

The fire was first reported earlier today when five fire engines were dispatched to Preston Street. Crews quickly moved into action to tackle the blaze.

More updates on this developing story to follow.