Northamptonshire Police’s top dog, PD Bryn, sprang into action overnight after a serious road crash. When officers arrived, they found one injured victim still at the scene. But two suspects had fled, abandoning their mate to the chaos.

Relentless Canine Detective Tracks Fleeing Culprits

Despite heavy rain soaking the area, PD Bryn was unleashed to track down the fugitives. Navigating through a housing estate and soggy ground where the scent was barely clinging on, Bryn didn’t give up.

Half a mile from the crash site, the determined hound located both suspects as they tried to flag down a lift and make their getaway.

Well-Deserved Chill Out for the Canine Star

After wrapping up the intense scent trail, PD Bryn enjoyed some downtime, wrapped in a towel and clearly proud of the job well done.