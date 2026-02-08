Three men were hurt in a stabbing at Egham railway station, Surrey, sparking a major police probe.

Chaos at 9pm Friday Evening

British Transport Police (BTP) swooped on the scene around 9pm on Friday, 6 February, after reports of a violent altercation involving knives. Officers arrived alongside paramedics and Surrey Police to find four injured victims.

Two men, both 20, sustained stab wounds.

A 22-year-old had a slash injury across his face.

An 18-year-old was assaulted but not stabbed.

All victims were rushed to hospital. Fortunately, none face life-threatening or life-changing injuries.

One Arrested, Others Still At Large

A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of Grievous Bodily Harm and remains in custody. Police believe at least two more suspects fled the scene.

BTP Detective Superintendent David Udomhiaye said: “This is an incredibly serious but isolated incident between two groups who didn’t know each other. Thankfully, no one has been fatally injured.” “We’re working with partners and Network Rail to minimise disruption. A cordon is still in place. We urge witnesses or anyone with dashcam or doorbell footage to come forward.”

Police Call for Witnesses

Anyone with information should contact BTP immediately. Text 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 682 of 6 February. Anonymous tips can be passed to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Expect increased police patrols around Egham station in the coming days as the investigation continues.