Emergency crews rushed to Hazelwick Roundabout in Crawley at 7am on Sunday, February 1, after a lorry flipped over in a single-vehicle smash.

Chaos on A2011 as Road Reopens

Sussex Police confirmed the lorry overturned but, but thankfully, no one was hurt. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. The incident snarled traffic on the A2011 Crawley Avenue, but Sussex Traffic Watch says the road is now clear and open.

Police Seek Eyewitnesses

Officers want anyone with info to get in touch. You can report details online or call 101, quoting serial 299 of 01/02.