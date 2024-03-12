M25 Dartford Crossing Partially Closed Amid Welfare Concerns for Man

The M25 Dartford Crossing has faced partial closure today as authorities respond to concerns for the welfare of an individual. Essex Police were summoned to the QE2 bridge shortly after 6 am this morning (March 12), prompting traffic to be held at the crossing as officials addressed the situation.

As a result of the closure, traffic is presently restricted southbound, leading to delays extending up to junction 28 near Upminster. Drivers travelling northbound are being redirected through the east-bore tunnel, which consequently remains inaccessible.

The involvement of the coastguard has further highlighted the seriousness of the situation, with Gravesend RNLI confirming their assistance to police at the Dartford Crossing. The lifeboat continues to be present at the scene, offering support as needed.

Addressing the disruption caused by the closure, Essex Police expressed an understanding of the impact on commuters’ journeys while emphasizing their commitment to resolving the incident safely and promptly. Authorities have urged patience from the public as they endeavour to bring the situation to a secure conclusion.

National Highways has warned that the incident’s repercussions are anticipated to affect travel throughout the morning, with normal traffic conditions not expected until after 10 am.

In light of the unfolding events, individuals who may be affected or distressed by the incident are encouraged to seek support. The Samaritans can be reached at 116 123 for a confidential chat, or via email at [email protected].