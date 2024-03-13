UK News in Pictures

Major M25 Closure Planned: Weekend Disruption Expected

The Met, along with police forces from Essex, Hertfordshire, Kent, Thames Valley, and Surrey, is investigating the M25 disruptions caused by Just Stop Oil from November 7 to 10, 2022, and wants to hear from anyone who was harmed by their actions

London, UK – Motorists are being warned of unprecedented disruption this weekend as the M25 motorway is set to undergo a complete closure between junctions 10 and 11. The closure, scheduled from 9pm on Friday, March 15, until 6am on Monday, March 18, marks the first-ever full weekend shutdown of this section of the M25.

The closure is necessary to facilitate the demolition of the Clearmount bridleway bridge and the installation of a large gantry, critical projects that cannot be completed without a complete shutdown of the junctions.

National Highways has issued warnings to drivers, advising them to anticipate significant delays and disruptions and to consider alternative routes or postpone travel plans if possible.

Planned diversion routes have been announced by National Highways, guiding drivers in both directions. The diversion routes follow the same path in both directions:

  • For travel from junction 10 to junction 11: Drivers are advised to take the northbound A3 to Painshill Junction, then follow the A245 towards Woking, and finally, take the A320 to M25 Junction 11.
  • For travel from junction 11 to junction 10: Motorists should take the A320 south towards Woking, then the A245 towards Byfleet and Painshill junction, and finally, the southbound A3 to junction 10.

National Highways has emphasized the importance of adhering to the prescribed diversion routes rather than relying on satellite navigation systems, as deviating from these routes could exacerbate congestion and impact local residents.

Daniel Kittredge, National Highways senior project manager, urged drivers to strictly follow the diversion routes, stating that it would be more suitable for their journey and minimize disruption to the road network.

A total of five more full closures are scheduled along this stretch of the M25, between now and September 2024, aimed at enhancing safety, reducing pollution, and improving traffic flow.

Jonathan Wade, project lead of National Highways, advised drivers to avoid using the M25 unless absolutely necessary during these closures. He stressed the extensive planning undertaken to mitigate disruptions and urged drivers to expect heavy congestion and delays despite the diversion routes in place.

For real-time traffic updates and further information, drivers are encouraged to visit trafficengland.com or follow @NationalHways on social media platforms.

The upcoming closure underscores the importance of proactive planning and cooperation from motorists to minimize disruptions and ensure the safety of all road users.

