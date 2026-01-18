Man, 38, Injured in Incident on Mitcham Road as Police Launch Investigation

A man aged 38 has been taken to hospital following an incident on Mitcham Road in Tooting, with police confirming his injuries are neither life-threatening nor life-changing.

Officers were called to the scene earlier today, where the injured man was found and treated before being transported to hospital for further assessment. No other injuries have been reported.

The Metropolitan Police Service confirmed that no arrests have been made at this stage and that enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

A police spokesperson said anyone with information that could assist officers is urged to come forward.

“Anyone with information about the incident which may help officers is asked to call police on 101, quoting crime reference 968/18JAN.”

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police also confirmed that Mitcham Road is open to traffic in both directions, following earlier disruption while officers carried out initial enquiries at the scene.

The incident has prompted a visible police presence in the area, with cordons previously in place outside shops along the busy road. Local residents and businesses have been advised to remain vigilant as investigations continue.

Anyone with dashcam footage, CCTV, or eyewitness accounts from the area around the time of the incident is particularly encouraged to contact police.