A significant development has emerged in the investigation into an assault involving a noxious substance in Ramsgate, as authorities announce the arrest of a suspect.

The incident, which occurred around 8:20 pm on Sunday, February 11, 2024, sent shockwaves through the community. According to reports, the victim was targeted with an unidentified corrosive liquid shortly after entering St. Laurence Graveyard, situated off Manston Road.

The victim, subjected to the horrifying assault, was promptly rushed to the hospital for treatment of burns. Fortunately, he has since been discharged, but the repercussions of the attack continue to reverberate.

In a significant stride forward in the investigation, law enforcement officials apprehended a 22-year-old man from Ramsgate on Tuesday, February 20. He was arrested on suspicion of assault and has subsequently been released on bail, pending further investigations.

Detectives leading the inquiry are urging individuals with pertinent information to come forward and assist in their efforts. Of particular interest is a man who is believed to have exited the churchyard around 9 pm on the evening of the assault. Described as a white male in his mid to late 20s, with short dark hair and glasses, the individual was reportedly clad in blue jeans, a black coat with a hood, and black headphones. While he is not considered a suspect, authorities believe he may possess valuable information crucial to advancing the investigation.

Authorities emphasize the importance of community cooperation in resolving this distressing incident. Anyone with information pertinent to the case is urged to contact Kent Police at 01843 222289, quoting reference number 46/23590/24. Alternatively, individuals can choose to provide information anonymously via Crimestoppers at 0800 555111 or by utilizing the online reporting form.