Detectives investigating two serious assaults in Ramsgate have made significant progress in the case, culminating in the charging of a suspect.

The incidents unfolded in the early hours of Sunday, January 28th, 2024, when officers responded to a call on Harbour Parade at approximately 1:45 AM. Upon arrival, they discovered two men with injuries consistent with stab wounds. Both victims were promptly transported to a local hospital for treatment, where they were later discharged.

Following an extensive investigation led by detectives from East Kent CID, a breakthrough occurred on Friday, March 1st. Jaden Cashin, aged 22 and residing at Beatrice Road, Margate, was arrested in connection with the assaults. Later the same day, Cashin was formally charged with two counts of wounding with intent.

Subsequently, Cashin has been remanded in custody awaiting his appearance before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court scheduled for Saturday, March 2nd.

Additionally, a second individual, a 32-year-old man from Margate, who was also arrested in connection with the January 28th incident, has been released on bail pending further investigation.

The swift action taken by investigators underscores the commitment of law enforcement to ensuring the safety and security of the community. As the legal proceedings unfold, authorities remain dedicated to uncovering the full details surrounding the assaults and ensuring justice is served.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to come forward and assist the authorities in their efforts to bring closure to the case.