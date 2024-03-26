Detectives have charged Trevelle Rowland, 33, of Cornelia Street, N7, with the murder of a man in East Ham.

Mr Rowland is scheduled to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court today, Tuesday, 26 March, following an incident that occurred in the early hours of Sunday, 24 March.

An investigation commenced after authorities received reports of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian on Barking Road, near the junction with Arragon Road, at 05:11hrs.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers provided initial medical assistance to the pedestrian, identified as a 35-year-old man. Despite their efforts, the victim succumbed to his injuries shortly after that.

The deceased has been identified as Fergany Mvuezolo, hailing from the East London area. His family has been notified and is receiving support from law enforcement.

In a swift response to the incident, urgent inquiries were conducted. At approximately 3.05pm on the same day, a man was apprehended at Heathrow Airport on suspicion of murder. Subsequently, Mr Rowland was charged accordingly.

Additionally, a 30-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and has been released on bail pending further investigation.

Authorities urge anyone with information pertaining to the case to contact 101, quoting CAD 1281/24Mar. Alternatively, individuals can provide anonymous tips to the independent charity Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.

As the legal proceedings progress, the community is encouraged to cooperate with law enforcement and contribute any relevant information to aid in the investigation.