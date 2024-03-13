Detectives investigating the murder of 43-year-old Koray Alpergin in 2022 have made a significant breakthrough, as they have charged a man in connection with the case.

Koray Alpergin’s lifeless body was discovered near Oakwood Hill Industrial Estate in Loughton on the morning of October 15, 2022, by officers from Essex Police. Tragically, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following an extensive investigation spanning over a year, Essex Police have charged Dylan Weatherley, aged 20 and of no fixed address, with Koray Alpergin’s murder. Weatherley is scheduled to appear at Highbury Magistrates’ Court on March 14 to face the charges against him.

In addition to the murder charge, Weatherley has also been accused of the kidnap and false imprisonment of Koray Alpergin and a 33-year-old woman.

The arrest and subsequent charging of Weatherley mark a significant development in the ongoing investigation into Koray Alpergin’s untimely death. The charges signify a step towards justice for Koray and closure for his loved ones who have endured immense grief and uncertainty since his passing.

Essex Police have expressed their commitment to pursuing justice vigorously and ensuring that those responsible for Koray Alpergin’s death are held accountable for their actions.