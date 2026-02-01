Watch Live

FATAL CRASH Man Dies in Horror Crash on Gloucestershire’s A417

  • Updated: 23:42
  • , 1 February 2026

A tragic collision between a car and a transporter on the A417 Birdlip bypass has claimed the life of a Gloucester man in his 40s.

Fatal Smash Shakes Birdlip This Morning

Emergency services raced to the scene at around 9:40am on Sunday, 1 February, after reports of a crash involving a Honda Civic and a car transporter.

The Civic driver suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been informed and are receiving support from specialist officers.

Passengers Hospitalised, Transporter Driver Unhurt

Three passengers—a woman and two young children—were rushed to the hospital in Bristol for treatment. The transporter driver escaped serious injury after paramedics assessed him at the scene.

Police Hunt Witnesses and Dashcam Footage

Gloucestershire Police are appealing for anyone who saw the crash or has dashcam footage to come forward.

Witnesses can submit information online, quoting incident 133 of 1 February: Click to report.

