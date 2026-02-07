A man has been convicted of murdering a nine-year-old girl outside her mother’s shop in Boston. Deividas Skebas, 26, was found guilty of stabbing Lilia Valutyte on July 28, 2022, while she played with her hula hoop.

Shock Stabbing Outside Shop

Lilia was attacked just before 7pm and sadly died later that day. Skebas, formerly of Thorold Street, Boston, faced a lengthy legal battle after concerns about his mental health initially delayed a full criminal trial.

In 2023, a preliminary hearing found Skebas responsible for the stabbing, but it was not a criminal prosecution. He was held indefinitely at Rampton Hospital until he was deemed fit to stand trial.

CCTV and Evidence Seal His Fate

The criminal trial, which began on January 26, revealed grim new details. Prosecutors showed CCTV of Skebas buying a knife days before the murder and prowling the area. After the attack, he fled, shaved off his beard, and tried to arrange to escape the country, according to mobile phone records.

Despite claims of deteriorating mental health after the crime, the court heard Skebas knew what he was doing and tried to cover his tracks.

Justice for Lilia

Skebas was convicted of murder on February 5. The judge remanded him in custody ahead of sentencing scheduled for February 25.

“The decision will not change our lives. Nothing will bring our child back,” said Lilia’s mother, Lina Savickiene. “From the bottom of our hearts, we thank those who were not afraid to stand by us and support our family during the hardest time.”

Detective Chief Inspector Jennifer Lovatt added: “Lilia should have been celebrating her 13th birthday this week. She did not deserve to lose her life. This verdict marks justice for her, her family, and the community.”

The killer’s actions shocked the Boston community, who continue to mourn Lilia’s tragic loss.