Watch Live

SHOCK STABBING Man Found Guilty of Murdering 9-Year-Old Girl in Boston

  • Updated: 08:56
  • , 7 February 2026

A man has been convicted of murdering a nine-year-old girl outside her mother’s shop in Boston. Deividas Skebas, 26, was found guilty of stabbing Lilia Valutyte on July 28, 2022, while she played with her hula hoop.

Shock Stabbing Outside Shop

Lilia was attacked just before 7pm and sadly died later that day. Skebas, formerly of Thorold Street, Boston, faced a lengthy legal battle after concerns about his mental health initially delayed a full criminal trial.

In 2023, a preliminary hearing found Skebas responsible for the stabbing, but it was not a criminal prosecution. He was held indefinitely at Rampton Hospital until he was deemed fit to stand trial.

CCTV and Evidence Seal His Fate

The criminal trial, which began on January 26, revealed grim new details. Prosecutors showed CCTV of Skebas buying a knife days before the murder and prowling the area. After the attack, he fled, shaved off his beard, and tried to arrange to escape the country, according to mobile phone records.

Despite claims of deteriorating mental health after the crime, the court heard Skebas knew what he was doing and tried to cover his tracks.

Justice for Lilia

Skebas was convicted of murder on February 5. The judge remanded him in custody ahead of sentencing scheduled for February 25.

“The decision will not change our lives. Nothing will bring our child back,” said Lilia’s mother, Lina Savickiene. “From the bottom of our hearts, we thank those who were not afraid to stand by us and support our family during the hardest time.”

Detective Chief Inspector Jennifer Lovatt added: “Lilia should have been celebrating her 13th birthday this week. She did not deserve to lose her life. This verdict marks justice for her, her family, and the community.”

The killer’s actions shocked the Boston community, who continue to mourn Lilia’s tragic loss.

Recommended for you

Screenshot 2026-02-06 at 01.59.53
QUICK RESPONSE Violent Arrest Turned Ugly
Screenshot 2026-02-06 at 02.01.14
BANGED UP Four Men Banged Up Over Massive Portsmouth Cannabis Farm
Screenshot 2026-02-06 at 01.49.19
BRAZEN SHOOTINGS Gunman Caught After Brazen Sheffield Shootings
Screenshot 2026-02-06 at 01.45.23
"KILL JEWS" Man Convicted for Hate Crimes After Defacing Qurans and Writing ‘Kill Jews’ in Custody

Must READ

MAJOR BLAZE Fifteen Fire Crews Battle Huge Blaze in Blackpool
SOOTY AND SWEEP Brean Theme Park Falls Into Liquidation
WOMAN KILLED Fatal Sheppey Crash: Police Renew Witness Appeal
RECALL WARNING Over 6,000 Bags Recalled for Dangerous Labeling Error
Gang Ram-raid Co-op in Plympton with Heavy Machinery
Probation Services on the Brink: Public at Risk as System Collapses
Teen Shot Dead in Stockwell Gang Attack – Two Convicted After Harrowing Murder
Convicted Child Sex Offender Jailed for Breaking Court Rules
ARMED SHAKEDOWN Three Nabbed Over Armed Robbery in Knightsbridge
FIRST PICTURE Tragic Plane Crash: Family Pays Tribute to Fallen Pilot

More For You

HIGH SPEED HORROR Speed Demon Jailed for Deadly M40 Crash Near Beaconsfield
FIGHT FOR JUSTICE Stabbing Killer Convicted Again After Family’s Fight for Justice
ARSON PROBE Arsonist Sparks Blaze, Leaves Neighbours in Danger
HOTEL HORROR London Woman Jailed for Life After Brutal Murder in Clacton Hotel

More From UK News in Pictures

Nurse Busted Sucking Maternity Gas on NHS Shifts
Tragic Crash: Four-Year-Old Boy Killed After Being ‘Rammed’ Off Kent Road
EPSTEIN FILES Police Raid Lord Mandelson’s Wiltshire Home in Epstein Probe

BREAKING

RAPIST JAILED Faversham Rapist Locked Up for Over Six Years
APPROACH WITH CAUTION M20 and M26 Chaos: Car Crashes Off Road, Delays Mount
DAYLIGHT ROBBERY When Courage Clashes with Consequence: Are We Too Scared to Do the Right Thing?
JOINT OPERATION Six Charged After Major Swindon Burglary Raids
Why Acuvue Contact Lenses Are a Popular Choice for Everyday Vision
Officers From The Serious Collision Investigation Unit Are Appealing For Witnesses Following A Collision Involving A Car And A Pedestrian In whitstable
SELF HARM Woman Found Stabbed on Common Road in Chatham Sparks Major Emergency Response
MORE SPACE UK Boosts Detention Beds to Tackle Illegal Immigration Surge
HEARING LOSS Peppa Pig’s Little Brother George Gets Hearing Loss Diagnosis
Man Jailed Over Shocking Stoke-on-Trent Sex Attacks
FATAL CRASH Four Arrested in Bolton Over Deadly Crash That Killed Four
TEEN ATTACKER Teen Pleads Guilty to Murdering His Own Mother in Prestatyn
POLICE CRACKDOWN Driver Crashes, Arrested for Drink and Drug Driving in Birkenhead
COCAINE STASH Macclesfield Drug Dealer Locked Up After Police Stop

More From UKNIP

BRUTAL ATTACK Getaway Driver Jailed Over Brutal Attack on Teen
SERIAL OFFENDER Portsmouth Man Jailed for Drugs and Dangerous Driving in Reading
ESCAPE BID Drug Kingpin Crashes Car to Dodge Court – Now Jailed for Nearly 15 Years
CAUGHT RED HANDED Knife and Class A Drugs Sting Lands Two Men Behind Bars