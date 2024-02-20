A man has been discovered with stab wounds on Maygreen Crescent in Hornchurch following reports of an altercation, according to authorities.

The incident occurred around 5:34 PM on Tuesday, February 20, prompting a swift response from emergency services. Upon arrival, police found the injured man at the scene and promptly transported him to the hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries is currently being assessed.

As of now, no arrests have been made in connection with the incident. Police have established a crime scene at the location as they continue their investigations into the matter.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police stated: “Police were called at 17:34 on Tuesday, 20 February to Maygreen Crescent, Hornchurch following reports of a fight. A man was found with stab injuries to his leg. He has been taken to hospital and we await a condition assessment. There have been no arrests at this time. A crime scene is in place and enquiries are ongoing.”

The community is urged to come forward with any information regarding the incident to assist in the ongoing investigation.