Man in his 50s Killed in Horror Hit-and-Run on Boxhill Road

Tragedy struck Box Hill last night when a man in his 50s was fatally hit by a speeding car, police have confirmed.

Crash Details and Arrest

Officers rushed to Boxhill Road just after 8pm on Sunday, 14 December following reports of a serious collision involving a pedestrian and a car. The victim was violently thrown along the road and died at the scene.

The driver has since been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. Authorities have shut the road as investigations continue and have urged the public to avoid the area.

Police Appeal for Witnesses

Surrey Police are calling on anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam, CCTV, or helmet cam footage to come forward. Information can be provided quoting reference PR/45250150564.

Community Outraged Over Road Safety Failures

Locals slammed police for what they see as slow action after multiple incidents. Katie Hollands commented: “Tragic news, but maybe now people will take reports seriously! It’s like living on a death trap lately, and no one seems bothered — this is the third incident in less than three months.”

Funeral director Surrey Green Burials added: “It’s been getting worse over the past months. People are pushing you from behind or trying to overtake recklessly. No one seems to have patience until something serious happens. It was only a matter of time.”

Residents are demanding urgent measures to stop more tragedies on Boxhill Road.