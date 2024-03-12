In a disturbing incident at St Mary’s Hospital in London, a man has been sentenced to prison after sexually assaulting a woman in a wheelchair.

The incident occurred on February 6 when Mukhtar Jama, 35, approached a female patient who was being wheeled back to a ward by a porter. Jama took advantage of the situation, kissing the woman’s hand and then groping her breasts.

Upon receiving reports of the assault, police promptly responded to the scene at St Mary’s Hospital, located on Praed Street in Paddington. Jama, of Pinkwell Lane, Hayes, was arrested and later admitted to the sexual assault.

During his appearance at Southwark Crown Court for sentencing, it was revealed that Jama had four previous convictions for similar sexual assaults. Judge Christopher Hehir noted that all the previous incidents involved comparable conduct—groping strangers in public places, with one of the assaults even occurring in a hospital.

Jama’s defense attorney, Rebecca Martin, highlighted that he had suffered brain damage in a road traffic accident in 2019, which may have contributed to his actions. However, Judge Hehir emphasized that despite the brain injury, there was evidence suggesting Jama maintained self-control and awareness of his actions.

Acknowledging the severity of the offense and the potential danger Jama posed to women, Judge Hehir sentenced him to one year in prison. The judge emphasized the necessity of an immediate custodial sentence to address the threat posed by Jama’s repeated sexual assaults.

This case serves as a reminder of the importance of safeguarding vulnerable individuals in healthcare settings and the serious consequences for those who commit such reprehensible acts of sexual assault.