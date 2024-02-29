UK News in Pictures

Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Menu
Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Brits Heartbroken as Mars Confirms Discontinuation of Galaxy-Enchanted Easter Eggs

Police Appeal for Public Assistance in Identifying Suspect in Indecent Exposure Cases on Bus Network

Police Appeal for Help to Locate Suspect Following Sexual Assault in Woolwich

Three Men Jailed for Murdering Man on His Doorstep in Tower Hamlets

‘Lovely’ Pensioner ‘Murdered’ Outside Harold Wood Station Was Getting His Morning Paper

Home Breaking Police Appeal for Help to Locate Suspect Following Sexual Assault in Woolwich

Police Appeal for Help to Locate Suspect Following Sexual Assault in Woolwich

written by Home of UK News in Picturesuknip247
  • Bookmark
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
Man with beard against white wall.

Authorities are seeking assistance from the public in locating Hussain Roble, 26, in connection with a reported sexual assault outside The Earl of Chatham pub in Woolwich on 18 November 2023.

The incident involves a woman in her 20s who reported being sexually assaulted by a man, prompting a search for Roble, who has links to both the Woolwich and Plumstead areas.

Members of the public who have any information regarding Roble’s whereabouts are urged to contact the police at 101, quoting CRIS 3629743/23.

Post Views: 50

social media2

Never miss another Breaking story again

 

You can sign up to get the latest news, top stories and exclusives sent straight to your WhatsApp from the UKNIP team.

WhatsApp
Instagram
Snapchat

To get stories sent to you, you need to already have WhatsApp. All you need to do is click this link and select ‘join community’

No one will be able to see who is signed up and no one can send messages except the UKNIP team. you can read your privacy policy notice.

Click here to join our WhatsApp community.

Follow UKNIP 

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Similar Article To this

Barn Fire in Mundon is Tackled by Seven Crews
Police Car Damaged in Romford Road Manor Park Crash
Images have been issued by officers investigating a spate of shoplifting offences in a Swanley supermarket
Breaking News: Barn Fire in Hunton, Maidstone
Suspected Gas Explosion Near Primary School Leaves Woman Seriously Injured
Son Found Guilty of Murdering Mother Despite Claiming Her Injuries Were Due to Ill Health

READ NEXT:

Police are searching for a young man who attempted to rob two men in a Horsham street
Driver who hid £1.2m of cocaine in fuel tank has been jailed after he was stopped going through Dover
A British healthcare company at the forefront of Covid-19 testing has warned that if the UK Government presses ahead with the use of lateral flow testing for international airline travel, it could trigger a third wave of infections
Officers investigating two assaults in Canterbury have released a CCTV image of a man who may be able to assist enquiries
A mother has pleaded guilty to killing her two-year-old son, who died after he was submerged in water at his home
Police Community Support Officer Honored for Saving Choking Woman’s Life
House Left Inches from Disaster After Second Landslide
Breaking

Man and Woman Charged with Murder and Arson to Appear in Court

22-Year-Old Charged in Connection with Murder at Harold Wood Railway Station
An overview of SEO and how your business can use it effectively
Police Investigating Assault and Robbery in Station Parade, Barking
Renewed Appeal to Trace Man in Connection with Firearm Incident in Enfield
Image Released of Suspect Sought After Man Attacked in Hackney
Development of technology in the construction industry
Breaking

Off the Pitch: Footballers Making Waves in the Fashion Industry

Man, 37, Stabbed to Death in ‘Devastating’ Harrow Attack in Broad Daylight Named and Pictured
Nightly Closures Scheduled for Dartford Crossing Last Week of February
‘Arson Attack’ Suspected in Streatham House Fire: Second Person Arrested as Investigation Continues
Major Disruption on Rail Services Following Incident at Hither Green
London Fire Chief Acknowledges Failures in Supporting Young Firefighter Who Took His Own Life
EastEnders Schedule Disrupted This Week Due to FA Cup Matches
Man Hospitalised and Two Arrested Following Stabbing in Lewisham
Police Appeal for Information After Indecent Exposure Incident on Elizabeth Line
BreakingLONDON

Post Box Painted with Union Jack Flag in Dartford

Breaking

Pensioner assaulted near Maidstone by man accused of poaching on her property

Operation to Assist and Rescue a Person in the Strait of Pas-de-Calais
Police Recover Body of Missing 17-Year-Old Boy from Rudyard Lake
Tragic 16-Year-Old Alisha Marie Ponter Killed in Maidstone Car Crash: Heartbroken Parents Pay Tribute to Their ‘Beautiful Angel’
Swift Response Limits Damage in Nickley Wood Property Fire
Police Investigate Disturbing Incident: Driver Rams Ambulance and Threatens Crew
First picture of Teen named as Alisha Marie who was killed in Tragic Accident on A249 Stockbury
increase-1-1.png

Most Read

RECOMMENDED

Serving Officer Dismissed Following Misconduct Hearing
Suspect Charged in Connection with Series of Car Thefts in Maidstone
Adventurous’ Woman, 21, Dies in Tragic House Fire After E-Bike Ignites, Inquest Concludes
Iain Packer Convicted of Murdering Sex Worker Emma Caldwell After 17 Years
Emergency Services Intensify Search Efforts for Missing Man in Brighton
Champagne, spirits, and various other goods with a total worth amounting to hundreds of pounds have been recovered by Police
Breaking

Pictured: Tribute to 17-Year-Old Boy Who Tragically Died After Falling into Rudyard Lake

Breaking

Man Stabbed to Death in South Harrow, Sparking Murder Investigation

Breaking

A murder investigation is underway following the death of a man in a house fire in Streatham

BreakingLONDON

New Limited-Edition Prime Hydration Flavor Revealed by Founder Logan Paul

RECOMMENDED

Person Airlifted to Hospital After Falling from Lorry in Maidstone
Operation Tramline: Enhancing Road Safety on UK’s Highways
Community First Responder Becky Takes on Cold-Water Challenge
Swift Arrest Made Following Serious Assault in Sheerness
Three men have been arrested and charged by Met officers investigating a shooting incident in Brixton
Dad Pays Tribute to Folkestone Academy Pupil Alisha Ponter, 16, Killed in A249 Crash near Maidstone
Breaking

Ambulance rammed by a Car in Gillingham: Driver Faces Offence Report

Breaking

Unravelling Fraud: £229K Forfeiture From Organised Crime Network

Breaking

Man Dies After Being Hit by Tanker Lorry on M20 near Ashford

Breaking

Body Recovered from River Thames Identified as Abdul Ezedi

Breaking

Appeal Launched to Locate Missing Man in Thanet

Breaking

Person Hit by Train at Crawley: All Lines Blocked

Breaking

Ibrahima Bah: Pilot of Migrant Boat Sentenced for Channel Deaths

Breaking

M25 Dartford Crossing Faces Weekend Closure: Drivers Warned of Potential Chaos

Breaking

Update on Tragic Deaths of Three Children in Sea Mills

BreakingLONDON

Former Post Office CEO Paula Vennells Stripped of CBE Amid Horizon Scandal Fallout

Breaking

Tragic Discovery: Body of Missing Five-Year-Old Girl Found in Canal

Breaking

Oxford Resident Convicted: Scarlet Blake’s Dark Obsession Led to Murder

Breaking

Valencia Tragedy: Fire Engulfs Buildings, 10 Dead & Many Missing

Breaking

Emergency Alert Sent as WWII Bomb in Plymouth to be Detonated at Sea

SUSSEX

Major drug bust on St Aubyns Road, Portslade, 34-year-old man charged

SUSSEX

Help Locate Gordon Gallagher: Suspected Romance Fraudster in South England

BreakingLONDON

New Limited-Edition Prime Hydration Flavor Revealed by Founder Logan Paul

SUSSEX

Newhaven Lifeboat’s Late Night Rescue of Injured Fisherman

Top Stories

Breaking

Swift Arrest Made Following Serious Assault in Sheerness

Breaking

Three men have been arrested and charged by Met officers investigating a shooting incident in Brixton

Breaking

Dad Pays Tribute to Folkestone Academy Pupil Alisha Ponter, 16, Killed in A249 Crash near Maidstone

Breaking

Police are appealing to the public for assistance in finding missing person Peter Frederick Boon, 43, better known as Pete

SUSSEX

Life-saving Bleed Control Cabinet Installed in Hailsham’s Vicarage Field

Breaking

Man Found Guilty of Attempted Murder After Setting Fire to Ex-Partner’s Flat

Breaking

Fatal Arson Attack Sparks Murder Investigation in South West London

Breaking

Young Woman Sentenced to Prison for Causing Death by Dangerous Driving

SUSSEX

Vicious Wind Uproots Tree, Injures Six in Horsham Incident

Breaking

Met Police Officer Suspended Following Serious Charges

Breaking

Crime Scene Established on Wilmington Road, Maidstone After Disturbance

BreakingLONDON

London Bus Tour Operator’s Bus Damaged in Collision with Leaning Tree

Subscribe now to stay informed and visually engaged with the UK through the UK News In Pictures Newsletter. Thank you for being a part of our community

UK News in Pictures delivers instant news and picture coverage as the story unfold. Stay current with breaking stories thanks to this round-the-clock news service. Operating 24/7, it provides up-to-the-minute reporting on breaking news, community updates, and more, ensuring you’re always informed, wherever you are, every day of the week.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Envelope Rss

News

Menu

Edtior's Picks

Brits Heartbroken as Mars Confirms Discontinuation of Galaxy-Enchanted Easter Eggs
Police Appeal for Public Assistance in Identifying Suspect in Indecent Exposure Cases on...
Police Appeal for Help to Locate Suspect Following Sexual Assault in Woolwich

Useful Links

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.