Authorities are seeking assistance from the public in locating Hussain Roble, 26, in connection with a reported sexual assault outside The Earl of Chatham pub in Woolwich on 18 November 2023.
The incident involves a woman in her 20s who reported being sexually assaulted by a man, prompting a search for Roble, who has links to both the Woolwich and Plumstead areas.
Members of the public who have any information regarding Roble’s whereabouts are urged to contact the police at 101, quoting CRIS 3629743/23.