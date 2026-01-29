Watch Live

TRAGIC NEWS Man Murdered in Dover – Police Launch Major Investigation

  • Updated: 17:03
  • , 29 January 2026

A brutal stabbing has rocked the quiet Dover area. Kent Police have launched a murder probe after a 25-year-old man was found fatally wounded in a private home in Rose Gardens, Eythorne.

Tragic Scene Unfolds in Eythorne

Officers were called to the scene at 9:06am on Thursday 29 January 2026 following reports of an assault. Emergency services arrived to find the victim with stab wounds. Despite on-site treatment, he was pronounced dead. His next of kin have been informed.

Suspect Arrested at the Scene

A man in his 60s from Dover, known to the victim, was arrested nearby and remains in police custody. Police have set up a cordon around Rose Gardens, which will stay in place overnight as detectives carry out forensic enquiries.

Call for Witnesses and CCTV Footage

Investigators are urging anyone with information or footage to come forward. Residents with private CCTV or motorists with dashcams should check their recordings carefully.

Contact Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting reference 29-0289. You can also report anonymously through Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111 or via their online form.

APPALLING FILTH Milford Haven couple jailed after 50+ animals rescued from ‘appalling’ filth
SKY LIGHTS UP Emergency Crews Rush to Stunning ‘Electrical Fire’ Lighting Up Folkestone Sky
CLIFF SEARCH HORROR Emergency Search Launched at Roedean Cliffs After Dog Found Alone by the Water
DIGGER HEIST Four Nabbed After Digger Heist Attempt in Sevenoaks
