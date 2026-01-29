A brutal stabbing has rocked the quiet Dover area. Kent Police have launched a murder probe after a 25-year-old man was found fatally wounded in a private home in Rose Gardens, Eythorne.

Tragic Scene Unfolds in Eythorne

Officers were called to the scene at 9:06am on Thursday 29 January 2026 following reports of an assault. Emergency services arrived to find the victim with stab wounds. Despite on-site treatment, he was pronounced dead. His next of kin have been informed.

Suspect Arrested at the Scene

A man in his 60s from Dover, known to the victim, was arrested nearby and remains in police custody. Police have set up a cordon around Rose Gardens, which will stay in place overnight as detectives carry out forensic enquiries.

Call for Witnesses and CCTV Footage

Investigators are urging anyone with information or footage to come forward. Residents with private CCTV or motorists with dashcams should check their recordings carefully.

Contact Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting reference 29-0289. You can also report anonymously through Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111 or via their online form.