Emergency Drama on Busy High Street

A man fell down a well on Cheadle High Street early Sunday morning, sparking a major rescue operation. Staffordshire Fire & Rescue rushed to the scene after West Midlands Ambulance Service alerted them at 8:40am.

Three Fire Crews and a Specialist Unit on Scene

According to a Staffordshire Fire & Rescue spokesperson, “Three crews are currently at the scene, along with a technical rescue unit from Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service.” Staffordshire Police closed the road as emergency teams worked fast to reach the trapped man.

Rescue Completed Within Two Hours

The man was successfully pulled out of the well by 10:35am. Ambulance crews immediately began assessing his condition on site. The rescue effort involved a coordinated response from fire, police, and ambulance teams.

Residents and shoppers faced disruption as the road remained closed during the high-stakes rescue. More updates are awaited as medics evaluate the victim’s condition.