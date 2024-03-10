A man has been re-arrested following a series of incidents involving the repainting of postboxes across Dartford, Kent.

Since January 31, multiple postboxes in the area have been subjected to what authorities describe as “acts of criminal damage.” Initially, the postboxes were repainted in a solid gold color, but in recent weeks, more elaborate designs have emerged, adding intrigue to the ongoing saga.

The majority of these incidents have occurred in the Temple Hill area of Dartford, leaving residents and authorities perplexed by the unusual spree of vandalism.

Kent Police had previously apprehended a suspect on February 13 in connection with the initial postbox painting incidents. The arrest occurred after officers, on patrol in Oldfield Place, Dartford, spotted an individual matching the description of the suspect. The man was subsequently released on bail until May 4 as investigations continued.

Today, a spokesperson for Kent Police confirmed that a man in his 30s has been re-arrested on suspicion of further offenses and remains under investigation in connection with the ongoing incidents.

The postboxes, which have been subjected to a variety of creative redesigns, have become a source of curiosity and bemusement among local residents. Among the notable designs observed were black-and-white patterns resembling cow print, pink boxes with gold splotches reminiscent of the character Mr. Blobby from the 90s British television show Noel’s House Party, and postboxes adorned with Union Jack patterns.

Royal Mail has assured the public that it is in the process of restoring the affected postboxes to their original red color, ensuring the integrity and uniformity of the postal service.

As the investigation continues, authorities urge anyone with information regarding the incidents or the individual(s) involved to come forward and assist in bringing the matter to a resolution.