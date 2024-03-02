UK News in Pictures

Man Reported Missing from Ashford: Appeal for Information

Authorities in Ashford are appealing to the public for assistance in locating Evan Prentice, a 25-year-old man who has been reported missing.

Evan Prentice was last seen in the Willesborough area around 6 pm on Saturday, March 2, 2024. He is described as white, standing at five feet and 10 inches tall, with a slim build. Prentice has black hair at the sides of his head, which is receding on the top.

At the time of his disappearance, Prentice was wearing a black jacket, joggers, and trainers. He may be walking with his hood up, as seen in CCTV images. Additionally, Prentice has connections to Dymchurch and has been known to use rail and bus travel in the past.

Authorities are concerned for Evan’s welfare, and they urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to come forward immediately. Individuals who have seen Prentice or have any relevant information are urged to contact emergency services by calling 999 and quoting reference number 2-1022.

UK News in Pictures delivers instant news and picture coverage as the story unfold. Stay current with breaking stories thanks to this round-the-clock news service. Operating 24/7, it provides up-to-the-minute reporting on breaking news, community updates, and more, ensuring you’re always informed, wherever you are, every day of the week.

