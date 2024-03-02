Authorities in Ashford are appealing to the public for assistance in locating Evan Prentice, a 25-year-old man who has been reported missing.

Evan Prentice was last seen in the Willesborough area around 6 pm on Saturday, March 2, 2024. He is described as white, standing at five feet and 10 inches tall, with a slim build. Prentice has black hair at the sides of his head, which is receding on the top.

screenshot 2024 03 02 at 21.14.02

At the time of his disappearance, Prentice was wearing a black jacket, joggers, and trainers. He may be walking with his hood up, as seen in CCTV images. Additionally, Prentice has connections to Dymchurch and has been known to use rail and bus travel in the past.

Authorities are concerned for Evan’s welfare, and they urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to come forward immediately. Individuals who have seen Prentice or have any relevant information are urged to contact emergency services by calling 999 and quoting reference number 2-1022.