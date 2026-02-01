Watch Live

GUNFIRE Man Seriously Injured in Sutton Coldfield Shooting

  Updated: 12:18
  1 February 2026

West Midlands Police are hunting suspects after a man was shot in Sutton Coldfield last night.

Gunshots Fired at Mount View

Officers responded to reports of shots fired at an address on Mount View just before 11.30pm. A man in his 20s was rushed to the hospital with serious gunshot wounds.

Targeted Attack Under Investigation

Detectives believe this was a targeted assault. Police are searching multiple local spots and collecting evidence to track down those responsible.

Officers remain on patrol in the area to reassure residents.

Witnesses Urged to Speak Up

If you were near Mount View around 11.30pm and saw or heard anything, police want to hear from you.

Call West Midlands Police on 101 quoting crime number 20/132275/26.

