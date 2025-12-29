Man Shot Dead by Police After 'Handgun' Crash in Norfolk Market Town

A man believed to be armed with a handgun was shot dead by police following a two-vehicle crash in Thetford, Norfolk.

Armed Suspect Shot at Scene of Crash

Norfolk Police were called to London Road at around 8.30pm on Sunday after reports of a collision involving two vehicles. The driver of one car fled the scene holding what officers described as a handgun.

Armed response officers swiftly arrived and shot the suspect from close range. Despite emergency crews’ best efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A11 Road Shut After Incident

The A11 remains closed in both directions between Thetford Ranges roundabout and Brandon Road roundabout as investigations continue.

Investigation Underway, IOPC Involved

Police have launched a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting. The case has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) for independent scrutiny.