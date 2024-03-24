Met detectives have worked quickly to arrest a murder suspect after a man was killed in East Ham.

An investigation was launched after we were called at 05:11hrs on Sunday, 24 March to reports of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian in Barking Road, near to the junction with Arragon Road.

Officers responded and provided first aid to the pedestrian, a 35-year-old man, who was found injured at the scene.

Despite the efforts of the emergency services, he died a short time later. His family have been informed and are being supported by officers.

Urgent enquiries were carried out and at around 15:30hrs on Sunday, 24 March, a 33-year-old man was arrested at Heathrow Airport on suspicion of murder.

A 30-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

They both remain in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Joanna Yorke, who is leading the investigation, said: “My thoughts are with the victim’s family at what will be an incredibly difficult time for them. Our family liaison officers will support them as our enquiries continue.

I am aware that a large number of people had been at an event in Barking Road overnight and many would have witnessed the incident. I am appealing for those people to come forward immediately. Your information could be vital to the investigation.

Forensic collision investigators have worked at the scene throughout the day and, although we do not believe there to be any risk to the wider community, officers will remain in the area over the coming days to provide reassurance.

Anyone who can help us is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 1281/24Mar.

To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.