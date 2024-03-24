UK News in Pictures

Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Menu
Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

ULEZ Scrappage Scheme Extended to Allow Vehicle Donations to Ukraine

International Social Media Campaign Launched to Deter Illegal Migration to the UK

Urgent Appeal After Stabbing Incident in Fulham, SW6

Woman and Five-Year-Old Girl Fatally Struck by Car in Plymouth: Driver Arrested for Suspected DUI

Met officers arrest Newham murder suspect at Heathrow Airport

Home Breaking Met officers arrest Newham murder suspect at Heathrow Airport

Met officers arrest Newham murder suspect at Heathrow Airport

written by Home of UK News in Picturesuknip247
  • Bookmark
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
UK police vehicles and officers on urban street.

Met detectives have worked quickly to arrest a murder suspect after a man was killed in East Ham.

An investigation was launched after we were called at 05:11hrs on Sunday, 24 March to reports of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian in Barking Road, near to the junction with Arragon Road.

Officers responded and provided first aid to the pedestrian, a 35-year-old man, who was found injured at the scene.

Despite the efforts of the emergency services, he died a short time later. His family have been informed and are being supported by officers.

Urgent enquiries were carried out and at around 15:30hrs on Sunday, 24 March, a 33-year-old man was arrested at Heathrow Airport on suspicion of murder.

A 30-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

They both remain in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Joanna Yorke, who is leading the investigation, said: “My thoughts are with the victim’s family at what will be an incredibly difficult time for them. Our family liaison officers will support them as our enquiries continue.

I am aware that a large number of people had been at an event in Barking Road overnight and many would have witnessed the incident. I am appealing for those people to come forward immediately. Your information could be vital to the investigation.

Forensic collision investigators have worked at the scene throughout the day and, although we do not believe there to be any risk to the wider community, officers will remain in the area over the coming days to provide reassurance.

Anyone who can help us is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 1281/24Mar.

To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Post Views: 388

social media2

Never miss another Breaking story again

 

You can sign up to get the latest news, top stories and exclusives sent straight to your WhatsApp from the UKNIP team.

WhatsApp
Instagram
Snapchat

To get stories sent to you, you need to already have WhatsApp. All you need to do is click this link and select ‘join community’

No one will be able to see who is signed up and no one can send messages except the UKNIP team. you can read your privacy policy notice.

Click here to join our WhatsApp community.

Follow UKNIP 

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Similar Article To this

Man Dies After Being Hit by Car in Barking Road, Newham
Investigation into Royal Medical Records Breach at The London Clinic
Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda Deportation Plan Faces Fresh Defeat in Parliament
Ex-Trump Advisor Navarro Begins Prison Sentence for Capitol Attack Contempt
12-Year-Old Arrested After Stabbing in Sittingbourne
National Lottery & Thunderball Results: 23rd March 2024

READ NEXT:

Police Sergeant Deborah Ashthorpe has been awarded a Queen’s Police Medal (QPM)
Section 35 Dispersal Order Near Hospital Entrance in Huntley Street, NW1
Deadly 6.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Morocco’s Atlas Mountains, Death Toll Rises
Officers investigating an incident on-board a service travelling between London Bridge and East Croydon stations are today releasing a CCTV image of a suspect
The leader of a Kurdish smuggling ring was apprehended at Manchester Airport after fleeing before his sentencing
Urgent Appeal: Missing 14-Year-Old Lily-Mai
Armed Police Mobilised in E17 Amidst Search for Gunman on the Loose
Breaking

Teen Denies Murder Charge in Christmas Eve Stabbing Case

Garda Sgt. Ciaran Whelan Faces Serious Charges: Complete Case Details
Emergency Response at Balham London Underground Station Following Incident
A man is due in court charged with the murder of Shaquille Graham in Catford
Fire Breaks Out in Flat Near Faversham After Sunlight Sparks Blaze
Man Stabbed in North London Street Altercation
Fire Breaks Out in Flats in Tunbridge Wells
Breaking

Weekend M25 Closures: Plan Your Travel

Man Charged with Murder Following Wembley Stabbing Incident
Serving Police Officer Charged with Child Abduction and Arranging Sexual Exploitation
Richard Taylor Death: Father of Damilola Taylor and Anti-Knife Crime Campaigner Passes Away
M4 Temporarily Closed After Multi-Vehicle Collision
Man jailed for 30 years for sexually abusing children in Gosport more than 20 years ago
Two men who were quickly tracked down and arrested by police after carrying out a burglary in Ashford have been jailed
Firefighters Put Skills to the Test at Historic Site
A rapist who was identified and charged within a week of attacking a lone woman has been jailed for ten years
Breaking

Motorist Jailed for Fatally Striking Pedestrian on Pelican Crossing

Breaking

Two suspected drug dealers from Maidstone have been charged with supplying class A substances in the town

Prisoner Convicted of Brutal Machete Murder Found Dead in Cell
Shocking Discovery of 14 Bodies amid Haiti’s Growing Crisis
Housing Ombudsman Finds Severe Failings by Guinness Partnership
Serious Collision Closes M26 Eastbound in Kent
A killer has been jailed after a man sustained fatal stab injuries in a #Wolverhampton street
Man Charged with Murder in Connection to Stockbridge Village Incident
increase-1-1.png

Most Read

RECOMMENDED

Russia and China Veto US-Sponsored UN Ceasefire Plan in Gaza
Life Sentence for Luke D’Wit: ‘Cruel and Senseless’ Baxter Murders
Appeal for Information Following Fatal Road Traffic Collision in Barnsley
Disturbing Bradley Child Sexual Offences: Mohammed Qazi Charged
St Budeaux Crash Updates: Two Air Ambulances and Emergency Services Rush to Scene
Police Investigating Stabbing Incident in South Grove, Walthamstow
Breaking

Abusive partner held a knife to the victim’s neck

Breaking

Firefighters Issue Warning to Businesses in Kent: Fire Caused by ‘Dirty Takeaway Ducting’ Destroys Kebab Shop

Breaking

Live: Wembley Daylight ‘Murder’ Sparks Police Investigation as Man, 72, Held in Custody

Breaking

Fire rips through Charcoal Grill in Bockhanger Square, Ashford

RECOMMENDED

Three Arrested Following Assault in Paddock Wood
Multi-agency operation leads officers to seize more than 120,000 illicit cigarettes
Cryptocurrency Listing Basics
Behind the Scenes: What Makes Premier League Matches a Global Phenomenon
Dartford Crossing Northbound Tunnel Closure Announced for Maintenance Works
Urgent Appeal to Locate Missing Woman from Seal near Sevenoaks
Breaking

Red Funnel CEO Apologises for Travel Disruptions, Offers Compensation to Affected Passengers

Breaking

Progress on M25 Motorway Overhaul in Surrey Amid Daytime Closure

Breaking

Herne Hill Fire Claims One Life as Met Police Commence Investigation

Breaking

Traffic Held on M20 Between Junction 7 and 8 Near Maidstone After Reports of Man ‘Covered in Blood’

Breaking

Barking Shop Fire Engulfs Building on Whalebone Lane, Prompting Road Closure

BreakingLONDON

Katherine Ryan Opens Up About Celebrity Gogglebox Experience

BreakingLONDON

Planned Engineering Works: Southeastern Railway Services Affected

BreakingLONDON

A21 Closed in Sevenoaks Due to Welfare Concerns for Woman

Breaking

Alert: Robbery in Wavertree, Information Seek by Merseyside Police

Breaking

UK Spring Budget 2024: Balance Between Business Rates and Tax Cuts

Breaking

Child Hospitalised After Being Hit by Car in Ramsgate

Breaking

Man Dies Following Incident on Mullein Road in Bicester

BreakingLONDON

London Boroughs Set to Increase Council Tax: Find Out How Much Yours Will Rise

BreakingLONDON

James Corden Playfully Teases UK Fans as “Thieves” During Talk Show Appearance

Breaking

Two men who were quickly tracked down and arrested by police after carrying out a burglary in Ashford have been jailed

Breaking

Firefighters Put Skills to the Test at Historic Site

Breaking

A rapist who was identified and charged within a week of attacking a lone woman has been jailed for ten years

Breaking

Motorist Jailed for Fatally Striking Pedestrian on Pelican Crossing

Top Stories

Breaking

Man Arrested Following Blade Attack in Trowbridge

Breaking

Plaque Unveiled in Tribute to Murder Victim CJ Davis as £20,000 Reward Offered

Breaking

Police Respond to Armed Robbery in Windsor Drive

Breaking

Man convicted of murdering his ex-partner more than a decade after he attacked her

BreakingLONDON

Police Appeal for Information Following Lewd Incident on Southeastern Train

BreakingLONDON

Martin Lewis Highlights Little-Known Council Tax Discount, Potentially Saving Thousands

Breaking

Moscow Concert Hall Mass Shooting Leaves Dozens Dead

BreakingLONDON

Government Proposes Over 7% Increase in UK Passport Application Fees

Breaking

Kate Middleton Announces Cancer Diagnosis in Heartfelt Video Message: ‘It has been incredibly tough’

Breaking

Investigators are appealing for witnesses after a man reported being assaulted in Dover

Breaking

Abusive partner held a knife to the victim’s neck

Breaking

Firefighters Issue Warning to Businesses in Kent: Fire Caused by ‘Dirty Takeaway Ducting’ Destroys Kebab Shop

Subscribe now to stay informed and visually engaged with the UK through the UK News In Pictures Newsletter. Thank you for being a part of our community

UK News in Pictures delivers instant news and picture coverage as the story unfold. Stay current with breaking stories thanks to this round-the-clock news service. Operating 24/7, it provides up-to-the-minute reporting on breaking news, community updates, and more, ensuring you’re always informed, wherever you are, every day of the week.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Envelope Rss

News

Menu

Edtior's Picks

ULEZ Scrappage Scheme Extended to Allow Vehicle Donations to Ukraine
International Social Media Campaign Launched to Deter Illegal Migration to the UK
Urgent Appeal After Stabbing Incident in Fulham, SW6

Useful Links

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.