A murder investigation has been initiated following a stabbing incident in Greenford.

Authorities were alerted at 5.31pm on Monday, 11th March, to reports of a man discovered injured in a car on Sudbury Heights Avenue.

Responding officers, accompanied by paramedics, found a 27-year-old man suffering from stab wounds. Despite efforts to save him, he succumbed to his injuries shortly after being transported to the hospital.

Efforts are underway to inform the deceased’s next of kin. Meanwhile, a crime scene has been established, with officers maintaining a presence in the area.

Detective Chief Inspector Jim Shirley, leading the investigation for one of the Metropolitan Police’s homicide investigation teams, commented on the situation: “While this investigation remains in its early stages, extensive enquiries are already underway to identify who is responsible for this murder.

He urged anyone in the vicinity who witnessed the events or possesses footage relevant to the incident to come forward immediately.

Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson, overseeing policing in the West Area Command Unit covering Greenford, sought to reassure the community, stating, “You will see more officers in and around the area in the days following this incident, including local police. If you have any concerns, please speak to them.”

At present, no arrests have been made in connection with the investigation.

Individuals with information pertinent to the investigation are encouraged to contact 101 or reach out to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting CAD 5384/11Mar.