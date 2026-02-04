Watch Live

TEEN MURDER PROBE ARREST Murder Probe Underway After Man Stabbed Near De Montfort University, Leicester

  • Updated: 11:42
  • , 4 February 2026

 

A man in his 20s has died following a stabbing near De Montfort University in Leicester. Police have launched a murder investigation and arrested an 18-year-old suspect.

Major Incident Shuts Down Roads Around Campus

Officers sealed off Oxford Street and the surrounding areas on Tuesday evening after reports of a stabbing. A large police cordon remains in place while the investigation continues.

The victim was rushed to Leicester Royal Infirmary but later died. The 18-year-old suspect is held on suspicion of murder, Leicestershire Police confirmed.

University Supports Students Amid Tragedy

De Montfort University said it is assisting students and staff affected by the incident.

“We are aware of a very serious incident on our campus this evening. We are working with Leicestershire Police as they launch an immediate investigation. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by what has happened. We are offering direct support to students and staff who witnessed the incident.”

Emergency Services Responded Promptly

The East Midlands Ambulance Service received a call at 5:03pm reporting a medical emergency. They dispatched a paramedic in an ambulance, three crewed ambulances, and an air ambulance responder.

One patient was taken to Leicester Royal Infirmary.

Community Reacts as Road Closures Cause Chaos

Local MP Liz Kendall urged calm on social media, writing: “A police cordon remains in place this morning. There are no further details currently and I would urge everyone to refrain from speculating whilst investigations continue.”

Several roads remain closed, causing heavy traffic, including:

  • Infirmary Road
  • Oxford Street
  • Infirmary Square
  • Carlton Street
  • York Road
  • Lower Brown Street
  • The Gateway
  • Gosling Street

Tailbacks are particularly severe near Leicester Royal Infirmary, with NHS staff required to show ID before entry.

