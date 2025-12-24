Watch Live

QUICK THINKING HERO'S Neighbours Rescue Family from Flaming Leigh Home

  25 December 2025
Before firefighters from Greater Manchester even arrived, two brave neighbours in Leigh had already stepped in to save a family trapped in a burning house.

Quick-Thinking Heroes Pull Family to Safety

In the early hours of Thursday, a family of three was trapped inside a semi-detached house engulfed in flames. Without hesitation, nearby residents grabbed a ladder and helped the family escape the fiery inferno.

Thanks to their quick actions, the family was rushed to hospital as a precaution. Thankfully, their injuries are not believed to be serious.

Firefighters Tackle Blaze with Full Force

Fire crews from Hindley, Atherton, Leigh, and Bolton Central soon arrived at the scene. They deployed multiple hose reels, an aerial ladder platform, and specialist rescue gear to bring the fire under control.

GMFRS Praise Neighbours for Bravery

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service praised the neighbours, calling their actions “incredibly brave.” Officials credit their fast response with preventing a far worse tragedy.

“This is the reality of emergency incidents. Sometimes heroism comes not in uniform, but from ordinary people who refuse to stand by when others are in danger.”

Massive respect to those locals who didn’t wait for help—they became heroes when it mattered most.

