GUN PLOT North East Crime Gang Jailed for Over 70 Years over Massive Drugs and Guns Plot

  • Updated: 15:56
  • , 2 February 2026

Nine members of a brutal organised crime gang have been locked up for a combined total of more than 70 years. Their sinister plan? To flood the North East with cocaine and heroin while packing deadly firearms.

Police Crack Encrypted Network to Nail Gang

Northumbria Police brought the gang crashing down after cracking their secret Encrochat messages. The haul was staggering: over 63 kilos of cocaine worth £2.3 million, six kilos of heroin, 50 cannabis plants, and £44,000 in criminal cash seized.

Dark chats from March to July 2020 revealed chilling plans to stash and carry firearms, exposing the gang’s deadly ambitions.

Masterminds and Henchmen Revealed

Anthony Wilson and Michael Wakenshaw ran the show, orchestrating drug deals across the region. Their trusted crew – Alan McLaughlin, Jesse McIver, Scott Fawcett, Daniel Chambers, and Joseph Mole – took on roles from storage and courier duties to cash collection and drug testing.

Further police probes uncovered two linked conspiracies. Fawcett and Chambers led another operation, backed by Mark Baird and David Emmerson, managing cash and storage. A third bust uncovered a cannabis farm in Newcastle run by Thomas Foggin for Wilson and Wakenshaw, where guns and ammo were also found.

 

Prison Sentences Handed Down at Newcastle Crown Court

  • Scott Fawcett, 37, Shiremoor: 14 years for conspiracy to supply Class A & B drugs, firearm, and ammunition offences.
  • Daniel Chambers, 48, Cramlington: 8 years for conspiracy to supply Class A & B drugs.
  • David Emmerson, 48, Lemington: 4 years 8 months for conspiracy to supply cocaine.
  • Mark Baird, 36, Lemington: 4 years 8 months for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.
  • Michael Wakenshaw, 40, Lemington: 10 years 4 months for conspiracy, cannabis production, and firearm possession.
  • Alan McLaughlin, 49, Chopwell: 7 years for conspiracy to supply cocaine.
  • Jesse McIver, 27, Newcastle: 6 years for conspiracy to supply cocaine.
  • Anthony Wilson, 35, Newcastle: 15 years for cannabis production, firearm and ammunition possession (extradited from Spain in 2025).
  • Thomas Foggin, 38, no fixed abode: 5 years for cannabis production and firearm offences.

The lengthy investigation exposed their sophisticated drug empire and deadly weapons stash. Most pleaded guilty, while McLaughlin and Foggin were convicted after trial. Wilson fled abroad but was caught in Spain and dragged back to face justice.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Charlton said: “This conviction sends a clear message that we will relentlessly pursue criminals who pose a threat to our communities.”

This crackdown is a major win for Northumbria Police in their battle against dangerous organised crime.

MURDER PROBE Teenage boy, 16, dies after brutal stabbing in Chippenham

