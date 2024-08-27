Notting Hill Carnival 2024: Police Update as of 7pm on Monday, August 26

As of 7pm on Monday, police have responded to multiple incidents at the Notting Hill Carnival, including a stabbing that resulted in non-life-threatening injuries. Throughout the day, interventions by officers have led to a significant number of weapons being taken off the streets, contributing to ongoing efforts to maintain safety at one of Europe’s largest street festivals.

Weapons Seized and Arrests Made

Thanks to proactive measures, including the use of Section 60 search powers, officers have managed to seize 41 weapons, excluding firearms. The quick response of law enforcement has also led to two firearms being confiscated: one during a vehicle stop in Harrow and another at an entry point to the Carnival later in the afternoon.

In a separate incident, officers arrested a man wanted for attempted murder in Hackney following a successful stop at the Carnival. This highlights the importance of the heavy police presence and careful monitoring of the event.

Arrests and Offences

As of 7pm on Monday, 145 arrests had been made, bringing the total number of arrests over the two days of Carnival to 249. The breakdown of Monday’s arrests includes a range of offences:

40 x Possession of an Offensive Weapon

16 x Assault on an Emergency Worker

4 x Sexual Offences

3 x Violence with Injury

6 x Other Violence

1 x Possession of a Firearm

2 x Vehicle Crime

1 x Harassment

7 x Possession with Intent to Supply Drugs

6 x Possession of Class A Drugs

29 x Possession of Class B Drugs

3 x Possession of Nitrous Oxide

6 x Possession of Other Drugs

1 x Theft from a Person

2 x Other Theft Offences

4 x Public Order Offences

14 x Other Offences

Police Presence and Public Safety

With such a large-scale event drawing hundreds of thousands of attendees, law enforcement is working diligently to ensure the safety of everyone involved. Officers continue to monitor the area, utilizing search powers and maintaining a strong presence to prevent and respond to any potential threats.

Despite the incidents, the Carnival has largely remained a celebration of culture and community. Authorities continue to urge attendees to cooperate with police and report any suspicious activities to ensure the event remains safe for all.

Looking Ahead

As the Carnival continues into the evening, police are expected to maintain their efforts to prevent further incidents and ensure public safety. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.