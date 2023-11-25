People Smugglers Ordered to Pay Compensation to Victims’ Families by Court

A people smuggler who played a significant role in the conspiracy that led to the deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants has been ordered to pay £65,157.65 to the families of the victims. Gheorghe Nica, who had previously been sentenced to 27 years in prison for 39 counts of manslaughter and human trafficking, was responsible for instructing lorry driver Maurice Robinson before the tragic discovery in Grays, Essex, on October 23, 2019.

Nica, 46, is the final defendant in a series of proceedings aimed at confiscating proceeds of crime. So far, the convicted individuals have been ordered to pay a total of £283,802.58 in compensation to the families of the victims, although some aspects of this sum are still subject to ongoing court proceedings.

Detective Chief Inspector Louise Metcalfe, the senior investigating officer at Essex Police, emphasised the far-reaching impact of the events and the priority of ensuring that those involved are brought to justice and held accountable for their crimes. She also highlighted the commitment to pursuing the ill-gotten gains of the offenders to provide maximum compensation to the families.

Darren Fox, a specialist prosecutor for the CPS Proceeds of Crime Division, condemned Nica for profiting from the smuggling operation, which resulted in the tragic deaths of 39 people. He emphasised the collaborative efforts between the CPS and police financial investigators to determine Nica’s criminal benefits and assets. The judge’s Confiscation Order reflects the available assets of Nica, and a Compensation Order was also made for the same amount to be paid to the victims’ families. The CPS is determined to ensure that defendants are held accountable for the proceeds of these heinous crimes and that compensation is provided to the affected families.