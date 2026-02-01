Watch Live

OUTRAGE Police and Crime Commissioner Censured Over Anti-Migrant March Stunt

  • Updated: 05:21
  • , 2 February 2026

 

Katy Bourne, Sussex’s Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) since 2012, has been slammed for joining an anti-migrant protest in Crowborough — and storming out of a hearing when her actions were questioned.

Outrage Over Protest Walkout

Last November, hundreds took to the streets of Crowborough in East Sussex to oppose plans to house 500 migrants at a former military camp. Bourne’s decision to join the march sparked fury, with local crime panel members accusing her of abandoning neutrality.

The councillors and delegates on the panel declared they had “lost confidence” in her, voting to censure the Tory commissioner. A separate motion slammed Bourne for “bringing the office into disrepute” due to a perceived lack of impartiality.

Faced with grilling at a panel meeting, Bourne branded the accusations a “coordinated personal attack on my integrity” and claimed she was “on trial for doing my job”. Before the vote, she walked out, calling the motion against her “disgusting”.

Clash Over Migrant Tagging Comments

The hearing also probed Bourne’s controversial call for asylum seekers to be electronically tagged, fuelling tensions further.

Lewes Green Party councillor Paul Keene led the charge, stating:

“This panel has lost confidence in the commissioner and in the commissioner’s conduct after her actions in attending the protest march on November 8, 2025.”

Bourne vowed to complain to the panel’s monitoring officer, describing the censure attempt as harassment.

Crowborough Erupts In Largest Protest Yet

Just last week, 27 asylum seekers moved into the barracks, sparking an even bigger protest. Thousands marched, chanting “Keir Starmer’s traitor!” and “Whose streets? Our streets!”

  • Protesters waved Union Jacks, St George’s Crosses, and Sussex flags.
  • Signs warned: “We’ve been ignored and neglected, so we’re now at risk.”
  • A van plastered with “Stop the boats” and “Crowborough says no” became a rallying point.
  • Sussex Police arrested three after a vehicle was blocked from leaving the site.

A West Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “If a complaint is received, it will be handled carefully. However, we believe all procedures have been followed properly.”

The saga leaves Bourne fighting to hold onto her credibility — and now, a run for Sussex mayor.

