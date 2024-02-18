Sussex Police have issued an urgent appeal for information regarding the whereabouts of a missing 14-year-old boy from Haywards Heath.

Jayden was last seen at 10:15 am on Sunday, February 18. Described as skinny with messy hair, he was wearing a black coat with a fur hood, black Nike tech trousers, and black Nike Air Force trainers at the time of his disappearance.

The teenager has links to East Grinstead, raising concerns about his current location and safety.

In light of Jayden’s disappearance, Sussex Police are urging anyone with information to come forward immediately. If you have seen Jayden or have any relevant details, please contact the authorities by calling 999 and quoting serial number 354 of February 18.

As the search for Jayden intensifies, the community’s cooperation and vigilance are crucial in ensuring his safe return home.