Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to in connection with an “extremely violent” stabbing attack in Deptford.

Abdullahi Mohamed, 24, is wanted in connection with a stabbing on February 9 outside the Deptford Islamic Centre in Childers Street.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital with a stab wound where his injuries were assessed as non-life threatening.

DC James Richardson, from the local policing team in south east London, said: “Mohamed is fully aware that police are trying to locate him for this offence.

“Anyone who knows him or has information on his whereabouts should contact us.

“This was an extremely violent attack, using a large machete, and Mohamed is believed to be dangerous”.

Officers say they carried out several enquiries to locate Mohamed but are now releasing an image in a bid to seek the public’s help to find him.

The incident is not thought to have been a hate crime.

Anyone with information on Mohamed’s whereabouts is asked to call 101 or ‘X’ @MetCC quoting CRIS 3203506/24.

For an immediate sighting, do not approach Mohamed but call 999. You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

