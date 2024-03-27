Record High for Asylum Seekers Crossing the English Channel to Dover in First Quarter

The number of asylum seekers arriving in the UK after crossing the English Channel has hit a record high for the first three months of a calendar year, according to provisional Home Office data.

On Tuesday alone, 338 individuals arrived in Dover aboard seven boats, bringing the total for the year to 4,644. Among those brought ashore were children, highlighting the vulnerability of those making the perilous journey.

This figure surpasses the previous record of 4,548 arrivals recorded in January to March 2022 and has already exceeded last year’s first-quarter arrivals of 3,793.

Despite efforts by the government to curb the influx, including Rishi Sunak’s pledge to “stop the boats,” crossings continue to outpace recent years. Last year saw a total of 29,437 asylum seekers arriving in the UK via the Channel, marking a 36% decrease from the record 45,774 arrivals in 2022.

The latest figures have prompted calls for action from opposition parties. Labour’s shadow immigration minister, Stephen Kinnock, criticized Sunak’s administration, stating, “Despite all the evidence to the contrary, Rishi Sunak keeps on telling the British people that small boat arrivals are coming down and his promise to stop the boats remains on track.

Kinnock emphasized the need to “restore order to the border” and urged the government to take decisive action.

Meanwhile, the government’s Rwanda Bill faces challenges in Parliament, with further defeats in the Lords delaying its progress. The bill aims to address migration issues by establishing agreements with countries like Rwanda to process asylum claims.

Responding to the latest figures, a Home Office spokesman described the number of crossings as “unacceptable” and emphasised the need for urgent action, including implementing tougher legislation and collaborating with international partners to prevent illegal journeys.

The spokesman also highlighted the challenges faced by French authorities in preventing crossings and reiterated the government’s commitment to saving lives and halting illegal migration.