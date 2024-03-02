A robbery victim from Sittingbourne has witnessed justice served as the man responsible for his harrowing ordeal has been sentenced to prison after inadvertently revealing his own identity during the crime.

In the early hours of December 16, 2023, a man in his 60s was walking along the High Street when he was accosted by an unfamiliar individual, identified as Max Martin.

Martin engaged the victim in conversation before coercing him to withdraw cash from an ATM. When the victim stated he had no money, Martin resorted to threats, claiming to possess a knife. Intimidated by Martin’s escalating aggression, the victim surrendered the change in his pocket. In a bid to instill further fear, Martin explicitly stated, “I’m Max Martin,” warning the victim against contacting the authorities.

Following the traumatic incident, the robbery was promptly reported to Kent Police. Martin, residing in The Meadows, Sittingbourne, was swiftly apprehended by local officers. Subsequently, he was charged with robbery and pleaded guilty at Maidstone Crown Court.

On Friday, March 1, 2024, Martin, aged 40, was sentenced to three years and two months’ imprisonment, which included two months for breaching a suspended sentence.

Detective Constable Stuart Drakeley of North Division CID expressed condemnation for Martin’s actions, highlighting the trauma inflicted upon the victim. Drakeley commended the victim and witnesses for their cooperation, emphasizing that Martin’s audacious revelation of his own name facilitated his swift arrest and subsequent incarceration.

“This criminal put his victim through an appalling ordeal that left him in fear of serious violence. Martin’s arrogance led him to reveal his own name thinking this would ensure the victim’s silence. Unfortunately for him, this merely made his arrest and eventual imprisonment an easy task for our officers,” stated Detective Constable Drakeley.