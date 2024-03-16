Sainsbury’s and Tesco have encountered technical difficulties impacting their online delivery services, with the majority of today’s orders unable to be fulfilled due to contactless payment issues.

Both supermarket giants have faced disruptions in their online delivery operations, leaving customers inconvenienced and frustrated. Sainsbury’s attributed the problem to an error in an overnight software update, affecting contactless payments.

A spokesperson for Sainsbury’s explained, “Unfortunately, this means we will not be able to deliver the vast majority of today’s Groceries Online orders and we are currently unable to contact customers directly.”

However, the supermarkets assured customers that their online ordering systems were functional, and new orders could be placed for delivery from the following day onwards.

Tesco later acknowledged a similar technical issue, leading to the cancellation of some online orders scheduled for delivery on the same day. The retailer expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to customers and affirmed their commitment to resolving the problem swiftly.

Customer Experiences: Reports from affected customers detailed various challenges encountered while attempting to shop at Sainsbury’s branches. At locations such as Dawlish in Devon and Burton upon Trent in Staffordshire, customers faced difficulties with contactless payments.

Mary Griffin expressed concern over the lack of backup systems for card payments, emphasizing potential customer losses for the day. Chris Bingham highlighted issues with Argos, a subsidiary of Sainsbury’s, noting disruptions in click-and-collect services.

Despite the disruptions, Sainsbury’s assured customers that their personal data remained secure amidst the technical difficulties.

Conclusion: As Sainsbury’s and Tesco work to resolve the technical issues, affected customers are encouraged to monitor updates from the supermarkets. The incidents underscore the reliance on digital systems in modern retail operations and the need for robust contingency measures to mitigate disruptions.

Meanwhile, complaints flooded Sainsbury’s social media platforms, reflecting the widespread impact of the online delivery disruptions experienced by customers nationwide.