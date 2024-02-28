Tragedy struck at Hither Green Station yesterday evening as a man lost his life after being struck by a train, leading to the closure of the railway line for approximately eight hours.

British Transport Police officers and ambulance crews rushed to the scene following reports of the incident, which occurred at around 5:30 pm on February 27.

Despite the efforts of emergency responders, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have stated that the death is not being treated as suspicious.

The closure of all lines between Lewisham and Orpington caused significant disruption to rail services, affecting commuters during the evening rush hour. Normal services resumed only at 1:02 am on February 28, following the completion of investigations and clearance of the tracks.

In a statement, a spokesperson for British Transport Police stated, “Officers were called to the line at Hither Green Railway Station just before 5:50 pm last night (27 February), following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

The spokesperson further added, “Paramedics also attended; however, sadly, a man was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is not being treated as suspicious, and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”

London Ambulance Service also confirmed their attendance at the scene, with resources including an ambulance crew, a paramedic in a fast response car, members of the hazardous area response team (HART), and a trauma team from London’s Air Ambulance. Despite their efforts, the individual could not be saved.

As investigations into the incident continue, authorities urge anyone with information regarding the events leading up to the tragedy to come forward and assist in the inquiry.

For those in need of support or someone to talk to, Samaritans are available at any time, day or night, by calling 116 123.