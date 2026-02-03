Watch Live

DIRTY BAG Sarah Ferguson’s Secret Trip to Visit Jeffrey Epstein Just 48 Hours After His Jail Release

Fergie Flies to Miami with Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie

Sarah Ferguson shockingly organised a trip to see convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein in the US a mere 48 hours after his release from jail. Newly surfaced emails reveal the Duchess of York flew with her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, on the controversial visit.

Epstein’s assistant Lesley Groff emailed on July 24, 2009, seeking permission to book flights from Heathrow to Miami and back via New York. The Epstein Files show business class tickets for Fergie cost a whopping $9,244, while the girls’ economy seats totalled $4,835. “Do I have your permission to purchase these tickets!?” Groff asked Epstein.

The trip happened just two days after Epstein served 13 months for soliciting underage girls. It remains unclear if Epstein paid for the flights, but the Duchess and her daughters did make the journey.

Fergie’s Bizarre Marriage Proposals to Epstein

In a jaw-dropping twist, emails reveal Ferguson suggested Epstein marry her multiple times after his release. On September 17, 2009, Fergie wrote, “You can marry [my friend] too. She is single and a great body,” later adding, “Ok well marry me and then we will employ her,” hinting at a staff hire.

Epstein Shelters Ferguson and Royal Scandal Fallout

Documents also show Epstein repeatedly arranged accommodation for Fergie during her US visits, offering a second week stay in July 2010.

After a tabloid sting caught Fergie appearing to accept $500,000 to grant access to Prince Andrew, she emailed Epstein expressing despair. She called him her “pillar” and claimed she was “totally on my own now,” facing ruin by the British press and Palace. “The Palace couldn’t behead me so will discredit me to obliteration,” she wrote, referencing Henry VIII’s executed wives.

Fergie said she was “1000 per cent being hung out to dry” and predicted exile by the media.

At the time, accountants PwC were auditing her finances. Fergie opened up in an Oprah Winfrey interview about near bankruptcy and living in a room at her ex-husband Prince Andrew’s Royal Lodge home. Later revelations showed Epstein had paid off some of her debts — a move she later called a “gigantic error.”

