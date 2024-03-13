Detectives investigating an incident in Clapham that occurred on Friday, March 1, have made further progress in their investigation with the charging of a second man.

Brolyn Dangi, aged 18 and residing at Unwin Road, Hounslow, was apprehended on Tuesday, March 12. On Wednesday, March 13, he was formally charged with aggravated vehicle taking and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life or enable another to do so.

Dangi appeared in custody at Bromley Magistrates Court on Wednesday, March 13, as part of the legal proceedings.

This development follows the earlier arrest and charging of Keymarni King, also 18 years old and living at Cromer Road, SW17. King was arrested on Monday, March 4, and faced charges including possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, aggravated vehicle taking, injury caused by an accident, and two counts of wounding or inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent. He appeared before Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, March 6.

Both Dangi and King have been remanded in custody and are scheduled to appear at Inner London Crown Court on Wednesday, April 3.

The charges stem from an incident involving a police pursuit of a moped carrying two individuals who failed to stop in the Clapham area on Friday, March 1. The pursuit ended with the moped colliding with a pedestrian and subsequently crashing. During the crash, a firearm was reportedly dropped and discharged as it hit the ground.

Fortunately, the pedestrian and two other individuals injured in the incident have since been released from the hospital.

The charges come following a thorough investigation conducted by detectives from Trident, part of the Metropolitan Police’s Specialist Crime Command.

The Metropolitan Police continue to urge anyone with information related to this incident to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation.