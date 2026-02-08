Watch Live

RECORD SMASHED Seven-Year-Old’s Birthday Card Plea Turns Viral, Smashing UK Record

  • Updated: 03:58
  • , 8 February 2026

 

From 8,000 to Over 90,000 Cards

Amelia Kolpa, a brave seven-year-old battling a rare form of cancer, asked for just 8,000 birthday cards to celebrate turning eight this March. What happened next was incredible. Instead of 8,000, Amelia received over 90,000 cards from across the UK and beyond, smashing the record for most birthday cards ever received.

Nationwide Support Floods In

The heartwarming appeal sparked an outpouring of love. Schools, community groups, and strangers sent cards, heartfelt messages, and handmade artwork to brighten Amelia’s special day.

“There is so much love and support for my niece,” said Charmaine Grace, Amelia’s aunt and organiser of the card campaign. “It’s beautiful to know everyone’s with us on this journey. There’s still humanity in the world.”

“She’s been undergoing treatment since she was two and a half. Most of her birthdays are spent in hospital, so she wanted to do something big this year.”

“She’s so happy to have all the cards. She just smiles, and that is lovely. To us, it’s just a card but it means the world to her.”

Plans to Create Birthday Card Collage

Amelia is gearing up to open every single card and transform them into a huge collage to display on her wall. It’s a tribute to the massive love and support that have helped lift her spirits.

