In a historic development, Simon Harris has been officially confirmed as the new leader of the Irish political party Fine Gael. At just 37 years old, Harris is poised to become Ireland’s youngest taoiseach (prime minister).

Harris, an esteemed Irish government minister, emerged as the sole candidate vying for the party leadership. His unopposed candidacy solidified his path to the top position within Fine Gael. The departure of outgoing leader Leo Varadkar, who announced his decision to step down on Wednesday, paved the way for Harris’s ascent.

Addressing party members after his confirmation, Harris expressed his gratitude. “Becoming Fine Gael leader is the honour of my life,” he declared. He extended heartfelt thanks to the party and the electorate for their trust, vowing to repay it with unwavering dedication and hard work.

Harris emphasised that this pivotal moment was an opportunity for Fine Gael to reset and reconnect. As the party’s new leader, he aims to steer Fine Gael toward a future marked by unity, purpose, and progress. His leadership will be closely watched as he navigates the challenges ahead.

While Harris assumes the mantle of leadership, he is not expected to finalise his cabinet appointments until the Dáil (Irish parliament) reconvenes on April 9. The coming weeks will see him assemble a team to tackle the pressing issues facing Ireland.

In his address, Harris underscored the enduring importance of core values. “Challenges never go away; they just change,” he asserted. “But they can always be met if we cleave to those fundamental principles that have served this nation well: hope, enterprise, equality of opportunity, integrity, and security.” These values, he emphasised, are at the heart of his commitment to public service.

As the country gears up for a general Irish election by March 2025, Harris did not shy away from addressing Fine Gael’s main electoral rival. He aimed Sinn Féin, a party that has gained prominence and is seen as a formidable challenger.