JOINT OPERATION Six Charged After Major Swindon Burglary Raids

  • Updated: 15:08
  • , 6 February 2026

Detectives from the Serious & Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) have swooped on Swindon, charging six men following a massive crackdown on burglary.

Coordinated Raids Target Crime Gangs

On Wednesday, 4 February, police executed multiple warrants across Swindon in a wide-ranging SOCU investigation. Officers from Devon & Cornwall and Wiltshire Police, backed by the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU), joined forces to hit the suspected crime network.

Charged Men Face Multiple Serious Offences

  • Frankie O’Dwyer, 25: False imprisonment, conspiracy to commit burglary with intent, possession with intent to supply Class B cannabis, involvement in organised crime.
  • Alton O’Connell, 27: Kidnap, conspiracy to commit burglary, handling stolen goods, false imprisonment, organised crime participation.
  • Luke McInerny, 31: Kidnap, conspiracy to commit burglary, handling stolen goods, false imprisonment, possession of counterfeit currency, organised crime role.
  • Karl Houghton, 36: Conspiracy to commit burglary, organised crime involvement.
  • Dwain Stratford, 35: Conspiracy to commit burglary, organised crime participation.
  • Nicholas O’Dwyer, 56: Conspiracy to commit burglary, possession of counterfeit currency, organised crime involvement.

All six were remanded and are set to appear at Exeter Magistrates’ Court this morning (Friday 6 February).

One Man Bailed, Investigation Ongoing

Meanwhile, a 45-year-old Swindon man arrested during the raids has been released on bail pending further inquiries.

