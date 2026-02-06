Detectives from the Serious & Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) have swooped on Swindon, charging six men following a massive crackdown on burglary.

Coordinated Raids Target Crime Gangs

On Wednesday, 4 February, police executed multiple warrants across Swindon in a wide-ranging SOCU investigation. Officers from Devon & Cornwall and Wiltshire Police, backed by the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU), joined forces to hit the suspected crime network.

Charged Men Face Multiple Serious Offences

Frankie O’Dwyer, 25: False imprisonment, conspiracy to commit burglary with intent, possession with intent to supply Class B cannabis, involvement in organised crime.

False imprisonment, conspiracy to commit burglary with intent, possession with intent to supply Class B cannabis, involvement in organised crime. Alton O’Connell, 27: Kidnap, conspiracy to commit burglary, handling stolen goods, false imprisonment, organised crime participation.

Kidnap, conspiracy to commit burglary, handling stolen goods, false imprisonment, organised crime participation. Luke McInerny, 31: Kidnap, conspiracy to commit burglary, handling stolen goods, false imprisonment, possession of counterfeit currency, organised crime role.

Kidnap, conspiracy to commit burglary, handling stolen goods, false imprisonment, possession of counterfeit currency, organised crime role. Karl Houghton, 36: Conspiracy to commit burglary, organised crime involvement.

Conspiracy to commit burglary, organised crime involvement. Dwain Stratford, 35: Conspiracy to commit burglary, organised crime participation.

Conspiracy to commit burglary, organised crime participation. Nicholas O’Dwyer, 56: Conspiracy to commit burglary, possession of counterfeit currency, organised crime involvement.

All six were remanded and are set to appear at Exeter Magistrates’ Court this morning (Friday 6 February).

One Man Bailed, Investigation Ongoing

Meanwhile, a 45-year-old Swindon man arrested during the raids has been released on bail pending further inquiries.