Detectives from the Serious & Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) have swooped on Swindon, charging six men following a massive crackdown on burglary.
Coordinated Raids Target Crime Gangs
On Wednesday, 4 February, police executed multiple warrants across Swindon in a wide-ranging SOCU investigation. Officers from Devon & Cornwall and Wiltshire Police, backed by the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU), joined forces to hit the suspected crime network.
Charged Men Face Multiple Serious Offences
- Frankie O’Dwyer, 25: False imprisonment, conspiracy to commit burglary with intent, possession with intent to supply Class B cannabis, involvement in organised crime.
- Alton O’Connell, 27: Kidnap, conspiracy to commit burglary, handling stolen goods, false imprisonment, organised crime participation.
- Luke McInerny, 31: Kidnap, conspiracy to commit burglary, handling stolen goods, false imprisonment, possession of counterfeit currency, organised crime role.
- Karl Houghton, 36: Conspiracy to commit burglary, organised crime involvement.
- Dwain Stratford, 35: Conspiracy to commit burglary, organised crime participation.
- Nicholas O’Dwyer, 56: Conspiracy to commit burglary, possession of counterfeit currency, organised crime involvement.
All six were remanded and are set to appear at Exeter Magistrates’ Court this morning (Friday 6 February).
One Man Bailed, Investigation Ongoing
Meanwhile, a 45-year-old Swindon man arrested during the raids has been released on bail pending further inquiries.