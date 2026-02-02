Chaos hit Southampton’s healthcare twice in two days. After a massive fire at Southampton General Hospital’s endoscopy unit, forcing the evacuation of 200 patients, Royal South Hants Hospital also faced an evacuation just after midday today. Appointments are cancelled, and disruption looks set to continue as investigations and repairs get underway.

Fire Sparks Massive Evacuation at Southampton General

On Sunday morning, a blaze ripped through the hospital’s endoscopy suite, destroying the entire unit and its equipment. More than 100 firefighters battled the flames, which left large sections of the west wing cordoned off. Around 200 patients were rushed to safety, with some moved to other hospitals across the region.

University Hospital Southampton’s chief medical officer, Paul Grundy, described it as “the worst fire we’ve attended at the hospital.” The hospital declared a major incident, and some wards remain closed for cleaning and safety checks.

“We’ve obviously got a very challenging time ahead managing patients that need endoscopy,” Grundy said.

Second Hospital Evacuated as Alarms Sound at Royal South Hants

Just two days after the fire, Royal South Hants Hospital was evacuated after alarms blared at around midday. Patients and visitors were ushered outside and told to wait—some for up to 30 minutes—before being allowed back in. The cause remains unknown, but Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they did not attend the incident.

One patient said: “Everyone was evacuated just before 12. There wasn’t a lot of information, even the doctor didn’t seem to know what was going on. Then we all went back in and had my appointment as normal.”

Disruptions Continue: Emergency Department Closed and Appointments Cancelled

Southampton General’s emergency department remains closed for most patients except life or limb-threatening emergencies.

A significant number of elective surgeries and outpatient appointments are cancelled for the second day.

More than 100 hospital beds remain out of action, with displaced patients cared for across the area.

Personal belongings of some patients, including mobile phones, were lost in the chaos.

“We want to reassure relatives that a dedicated team is working to recover belongings when it’s safe,” a hospital spokesperson said.

Local MP Praises ‘Heroic’ Hospital Staff Amid Fire Crisis

Satvir Kaur, MP for Southampton Test, paid tribute to the staff and emergency services battling the blaze and handling the evacuations.

“No one was hurt or killed thanks to the swift response of heroic hospital staff and our emergency services,” she said. “I am staying in close contact with the hospital trust and will continue to support them through this unprecedented situation.”

If you’ve been affected or require assistance, the MP urges you to contact her office at [email protected] or call 02382 546 357.

The Road Ahead: Hospital Recovery in Progress

With fire investigators still on site and cordons in place, the hospital faces weeks of disruption. Some wards in the west wing have reopened after intensive cleaning and ventilation, but major repairs are expected. Staff continue working tirelessly to restore normal services amid challenging circumstances.

Follow us for the latest updates as Southampton’s hospitals battle back from this double emergency.