Starmer Apologises Over Mandelson Epstein Row

PM Sorry to Epstein Victims Over Mandelson Appointment

Keir Starmer has publicly apologised to the victims of Jeffrey Epstein for naming Peter Mandelson as the UK ambassador to the US. He admits he “believed Mandelson’s lies” and regrets the decision.

Victims ‘Relive Trauma’ as Accountability Delayed

Starmer acknowledged the deep trauma Epstein’s victims endure. “They have seen accountability delayed and too often denied to them,” he said. “I want to say this: I am sorry.”

The Labour leader continued:

“Sorry for what was done to you. Sorry that so many people with power failed you. Sorry for having believed Mandelson’s lies and appointed him, and sorry that even now you’re forced to watch this story unfold in public once again.”

Starmer Vows Justice and Truth

Despite the backlash, Starmer pledged to fight for justice: