Watch Live

COLD CASE Suffolk Strangler Steve Wright Admits to Murdering 17-Year-Old Victoria Hall

  • Updated: 16:06
  • , 2 February 2026

Suffolk serial killer Steve Wright, infamously known as the Suffolk Strangler, has pleaded guilty to the murder of 17-year-old Victoria Hall. This grim admission adds to his tally, marking his sixth confirmed victim.

Victoria Hall’s Tragic Disappearance

Victoria, 17, was last seen on the night of September 19, 1999, after a night out at the Bandbox nightclub in Felixstowe, Suffolk. She was walking home with a friend in the early hours but never made it back. The two stopped briefly at a takeaway before parting ways around 2:30am, just 300 yards from Victoria’s home. Five days later, her body was found by a dog walker in a water-filled ditch 25 miles away in Creeting St Peter, near Stowmarket.

Cold Case Reopened, Wright Denies Until Now

The investigation into Victoria’s disappearance went cold until 2019 when fresh evidence prompted detectives to reopen the case. Wright, 66, formerly of London Road, Ipswich, had previously denied charges of murder and kidnap involving Victoria. But with new developments, he pleaded guilty during the ongoing trial at the Old Bailey.

Previous Murders and Trial Details

Judge Mr Justice Bennathan has permitted the jury to consider Wright’s history of prior murder convictions. Wright was convicted of strangling five other women, all sex workers, in Ipswich in December 2006 over a terrifying ten-day spree:

  • Tania Nicol, 19, disappeared on October 30, 2006.
  • Gemma Adams, 25, vanished around two weeks later; her body was found at Hintlesham.
  • Annette Nicholls, 29, was found dead in a pond near Copdock.
  • Anneli Alderton, 24, was discovered in the Nacton woods.
  • Paula Clennell, 24, located near Levington Woods.

The murders sent shockwaves through Suffolk, leading police to warn sex workers to stay off the streets during the search for the killer.

Justice on the Horizon

Wright’s trial continues at the Old Bailey this week. His guilty plea for Victoria Hall’s murder brings grim closure to one more family devastated by his crimes.

 

Recommended for you

Screenshot 2026-02-02 at 05.19.46
OUTRAGE Police and Crime Commissioner Censured Over Anti-Migrant March Stunt
Screenshot 2026-02-02 at 05.11.36
ASSSITED DYING Dame Esther Rantzen: Cancer Drug Fails, Calls Again for Assisted Dying Law
Man Arrested After Teen Stabbed in Plymouth
STREET BRAWL Early Morning Brawl Shuts Down Camberwell Road
47260011649_id-appeal
BIG SMACK AND CRIES Sussex Police Hunt Man Over Assault at Brighton McDonald’s

Must READ

MURDER CHARGE Man Arrested for Murder of Woman in Willesden Stabbing
Motorists Have Been Reminded Of The Serious Consequences Of Drink Driving After Seven People Were Charged With The Offence In East Kent This Weekend.
BREATH TEST Drink-Driver Busted After Melksham Smash
Court Round-Up: Driving Offences, Order Breaches and Suspended Sentences Across Bromley and Surrounding Areas
RAMGATE RAMPAGE Suspect Charged for Smashing Up Local Businesses
RECKLESS ARSONIST Arsonist Locked Up After Torch Attack on Rochester Comic Shop
The most trusted Bitcoin cloud mining platform: start with zero investment and earn up to $9,800 in passive income per day.
Wiltshire Police Appeal for Witnesses Following Salisbury Assault
CRITICAL CONDTION Man in 60s Fighting for Life After Shocking Swindon Hit-and-Run
DANGEROUS PURSUIT Man in Custody After High-Speed Chase Injures Teen Girl in Chippenham
Why do new casino bonus rules mean for you?
The Secret Egyptian Air Base Behind Sudan’s Drone War
SECOND FIRE Southampton Hospitals in Crisis: Appointments Cancelled and Evacuations After Fire

More For You

GUNFIRE Man Seriously Injured in Sutton Coldfield Shooting
STABBING Police Confirm Non-Life-Threatening Injuries After Stabbing as Crime Scene Remains in Place
MAJOR INCIDENT UPDATE Major Hospital Fire Sparks Massive Emergency Response

BREAKING

MURDER PROBE LAUNCHED Man Held After Woman Stabbed to Death in Willesden

More From UK News in Pictures

FATAL CRASH Man pleads guilty to causing death by dangerous driving after Met investigation
BB GUN Armed Police Descend on Keighley After Boy Points Imitation Gun

BREAKING

MURDER PROBE Teenage boy, 16, dies after brutal stabbing in Chippenham
BLAZE PROBE Blaze Rips Through Nursery Roof in Rushey Green
FIND NICOLA Urgent: Missing Woman Last Seen in Chatham
GRIM END Body Found in Bude Believed to Be Missing Boscastle Man
CENTURY OF CHEERS Farewell to The Standard: Brighton’s Beloved Queen’s Road Pub Shuts Up Shop
Major Crash Brings Emergency Crews Racing to A303 Near Amesbury – UKNIP
POLICE PROBE Major Collision Halts Westbound Traffic Between Canterbury and Harbledown
RAPE PROBE Police Hunt Bald Man Over St Leonards Rape Attack
FIND HER Urgent: Have You Seen Missing 79-Year-Old Dawn in Retford?
AIRLIFTED Teen Plunges 65ft at Derbyshire Beauty Spot – Airlifted to Hospital
EPSTEIN SCANDAL Ex-UK Ambassador Lord Mandelson Quits Labour Amid Epstein Cash Scandal
TRAGIC END Body Found in Bude After Man Goes Missing in Boscastle
EMERGENCY DRAMA Man Plucked to Safety After Falling Down Well on Cheadle High Street
FATAL CRASH Man Dies in Horror Crash on Gloucestershire’s A417
Saudi Arabia Between Hardline Rhetoric and Fragile Alliances: When Influence Becomes a Burden and the Region Is Managed Without a Peace Strategy

More From UKNIP

12 Killed as Russian Drone Strikes Bus in Ukraine’s Pavlohrad District
ARMED ROBBERY Brazen Hammer-Wielding Thugs Smash Their Way Into London Jewellers
TRAFFIC CHAOS Lorry Overturns on Hazelwick Roundabout – No Injuries

BREAKING

MAJOR INCIDENT DECLARED Major Fire Triggers Emergency at University Hospital Southampton
error: Content is protected !!