Suffolk serial killer Steve Wright, infamously known as the Suffolk Strangler, has pleaded guilty to the murder of 17-year-old Victoria Hall. This grim admission adds to his tally, marking his sixth confirmed victim.

Victoria Hall’s Tragic Disappearance

Victoria, 17, was last seen on the night of September 19, 1999, after a night out at the Bandbox nightclub in Felixstowe, Suffolk. She was walking home with a friend in the early hours but never made it back. The two stopped briefly at a takeaway before parting ways around 2:30am, just 300 yards from Victoria’s home. Five days later, her body was found by a dog walker in a water-filled ditch 25 miles away in Creeting St Peter, near Stowmarket.

Cold Case Reopened, Wright Denies Until Now

The investigation into Victoria’s disappearance went cold until 2019 when fresh evidence prompted detectives to reopen the case. Wright, 66, formerly of London Road, Ipswich, had previously denied charges of murder and kidnap involving Victoria. But with new developments, he pleaded guilty during the ongoing trial at the Old Bailey.

Previous Murders and Trial Details

Judge Mr Justice Bennathan has permitted the jury to consider Wright’s history of prior murder convictions. Wright was convicted of strangling five other women, all sex workers, in Ipswich in December 2006 over a terrifying ten-day spree:

Tania Nicol, 19, disappeared on October 30, 2006.

Gemma Adams, 25, vanished around two weeks later; her body was found at Hintlesham.

Annette Nicholls, 29, was found dead in a pond near Copdock.

Anneli Alderton, 24, was discovered in the Nacton woods.

Paula Clennell, 24, located near Levington Woods.

The murders sent shockwaves through Suffolk, leading police to warn sex workers to stay off the streets during the search for the killer.

Justice on the Horizon

Wright’s trial continues at the Old Bailey this week. His guilty plea for Victoria Hall’s murder brings grim closure to one more family devastated by his crimes.