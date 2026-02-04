Watch Live

Surrey Welcomes Eight New On-Call Firefighters in Big Boost for Local Safety

  Updated: 12:25
  4 February 2026

 

Fresh Faces Join Fire Stations Across Surrey

Surrey Fire and Rescue Service has just welcomed eight new on-call firefighters at a lively pass-out parade on Sunday, 2 February 2026. The fresh recruits are set to join fire crews in Godalming, Guildford, Chobham, Oxted, and Lingfield.

This recruitment drive strengthens emergency response teams county-wide, injecting fresh skills and energy into local communities.

Chief Fire Officer Praises New Recruits

Chief Fire Officer Dan Quin was quick to hail the new firefighters’ dedication. He said:

“I am incredibly honoured to welcome our latest colleagues into the service. Each of them has demonstrated real dedication, resilience and a commitment to serving their communities. On-call firefighters play a vital role in our service and our overarching aim of putting our communities first and keeping Surrey safe. I look forward to seeing the contribution each new firefighter will make and getting to know them better over the course of their careers with us. I would also like to thank the family and friends who have supported their loved ones through this course and the ongoing support that they will inevitably provide to them in the future.”

On-Call Firefighters: The Lifeline of Local Response

On-call firefighters juggle their day jobs with emergency duties. They provide vital cover and respond swiftly when paged to incidents. Their role is essential in keeping Surrey safe around the clock.

Fancy joining the fire-fighting force? Find out how to become an on-call firefighter and make a difference in your community at www.surreycc.gov.uk/firecareers.

