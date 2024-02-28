A suspect has been charged in connection with a spate of thefts from cars across Maidstone, Kent.

Kent Police launched an investigation following numerous reports of vehicles being targeted in areas such as Weavering, Downswood, and Bearsted.

Liam Wells, aged 30 and residing on Merton Road, Bearsted, was apprehended in the early hours of Tuesday, February 27, 2024, following diligent inquiries by the Maidstone Victim-Based Crime Team. Wells has been charged with seven counts of interfering with a motor vehicle and two counts of theft from a motor vehicle, all stemming from incidents that occurred on Sunday, February 25. He has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, February 28.

While progress has been made in this case, law enforcement officials are urging residents to remain vigilant, as investigations into additional offences are ongoing. Authorities are also appealing to any potential victims who have not yet reported incidents to come forward and share their experiences.

Individuals with information pertinent to the investigation are encouraged to contact the Kent Police at 01622 604100, quoting reference number 46/YY/11027/24. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be provided to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111 or by utilizing the online reporting form.

As the investigation progresses, Kent Police reaffirm their commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the local community, and they urge residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity promptly.