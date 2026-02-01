Police in Sussex want your help to track down a man involved in a brawl at a McDonald’s in Brighton.

What Went Down Inside McDonald’s

The drama unfolded at the McDonald’s inside Asda Hollingbury Superstore on Crowhurst Road at around 10.20am on Monday, January 19.

A 46-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman had just entered the restaurant when the 46-year-old got into a heated argument with another man.

The suspect allegedly grabbed the victim by his clothes, hurled verbal abuse, and threatened violence.

Onlookers stepped in and broke up the fight before the suspect sped off in a black Mini with a woman.

Police Appeal for Witnesses and CCTV

A Sussex Police spokesperson said officers are following multiple leads and want to speak to the man shown in the released photo.

“We urge anyone who recognises this man, saw what happened, or has CCTV/mobile footage to get in touch,” the spokesperson said.

Call 101, quoting serial 375 of 19/01, or report the information online.