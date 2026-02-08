Watch Live

BRUTAL MURDER Teen Found Guilty of Brutal Murder in Ipswich

  Updated: 02:34
  , 8 February 2026

A 17-year-old boy has been convicted of murdering 63-year-old William “Billy” McNicholl in Ipswich last December. The shocking killing has rocked the local community.

Gruesome Crime Scene Discovered on New Year’s Day

Police were called to a Hawthorn Drive home just before 6pm on 1 January 2025. Inside, they found Billy dead with fatal head injuries and a stab wound to his right shoulder.

A Home Office post-mortem confirmed the violent cause of death. Suffolk Constabulary’s Major Investigation Team immediately launched a murder inquiry.

Suspect Arrested and Charged After Months of Investigation

  • On 22 January, a 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre.
  • He was initially bailed but re-arrested in July after turning 18 for further questioning.
  • Jake McMillan from Peterhouse Close, Ipswich, was charged with murder and cannabis supply.

Yesterday, 6 February, a jury at Ipswich Crown Court found McMillan guilty of murder. His sentencing is set for Monday, 9 February.

“Justice has been served following a ruthless attack on Billy McNicholl,” said a spokesperson for Suffolk Police.

